ETV Bharat / international

Gunmen Kill 29 In Northeast Nigeria, Some At Soccer Pitch

Members of the Nigerian army provide security during an event in Minna, Nigeria ( File/AP )

Jos: Gunmen have killed at least 29 people in northeast Nigeria, a state governor said Monday, with locals saying the attackers targeted young people gathered at a football pitch, the latest bout of deadly unrest in Africa's most populous nation.

The attack on Sunday occurred in Adamawa state, which border Cameroon, and is a hotspot for violence by jihadists and local criminal gangs. Communal violence over conflict for land is also rife in the state.

The latest attack comes as Nigeria's security crisis is increasingly under scrutiny -- both abroad and at home as general elections are less than a year away.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri visited the scene of the Sunday attack and "confirmed that no fewer than 29 people were killed in a deadly attack on Guyaku community in Gombi Local Government Area," his spokesman said in a post on social media.

Locals also gave a similar toll.

Resident Philip Agabus told AFP that the attack occurred when "our people converged at a football pitch in Guyaku community,... were attacked by insurgents who entered with guns and began shooting randomly".

The dead were "youths, including some ladies that were watching football," another local, Joshua Usman, told AFP.

"They also burnt places of worship, houses and motorcycles," added Usman.

The state governor's office wrote that "the attackers operated for several hours, killing dozens of residents, burning places of worship, and destroying property including motorcycles", citing a local community leader, Aggrey Ali.