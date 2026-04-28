ETV Bharat / international

Gunman, Reportedly Age 89, Opens Fire At 2 Locations In Greek Capital, Wounding Several People

People gather outside a courthouse after a gunman opened fire leaving several people wounded in Athens, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. ( AP )

Athens: Police in Greece's capital were searching for a gunman, reportedly aged 89, who opened fire Tuesday in a social security office and a courthouse in central Athens, wounding at least four people.

Armed with a shotgun, the gunman initially opened fire at the social security office, wounding an employee, police said. Police officers who arrived at the scene treated the man, but the gunman fled the scene.

Local media aired security camera footage that it said was from a local store near the social security office, which showed a man walking calmly across the street carrying what appears to be a short-barreled shotgun in his right hand.

The same man was suspected of later opening fire on the ground floor of a court building in another part of central Athens, with several people wounded there, police said, adding that authorities had found the shotgun.

Television footage showed ambulance crews transporting at least three people from the courthouse to waiting ambulances.