Gunman Opens Fire At School In Sourthern Thailand

Bangkok: Thai police shot and arrested a gunman who opened fire Wednesday at a school in southern Thailand, police and other authorities said. "Police shot the suspect in the Hat Yai shooting," Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau said in a statement, after earlier saying he had been killed.

The suspect entered the Phatong Prathan Khiriwat School in "an agitated state while carrying a gun", the Songkhla provincial government said in a statement, adding that there were no reports of victims. Shortly after he entered, "about two to three gunshots were heard", the provincial government said.

All those at the school were safe and the suspect was arrested, national police said in a statement. A school administrator told AFP she was at the scene and too scared to speak before hanging up.