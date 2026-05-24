ETV Bharat / international

Gunman Killed by US Secret Service After Opening Fire Near White House

Police and members of the Secret Service block streets around the White House, Saturday, May 23, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: A gunman opened fire near the White House on Saturday evening, with US Secret Service agents killing the assailant in a shoot-out during which a bystander was also struck, authorities said.

President Donald Trump was in the White House at the time -- on a day when he working to negotiate a deal with Iran -- but was not impacted by the incident, Secret Service communications chief Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

The confrontation took place just after 6 pm (2200 GMT) when a man near the White House security perimeter "pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing."

"Secret Service Police returned fire striking the suspect who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the shooting one bystander was also struck by gunfire," Guglielmi said, without giving details on the bystander's condition. No Secret Service officers were hurt.

Police and security forces swarmed the scene, cordoning off access as National Guard troops blocked an AFP reporter from entering the area in downtown Washington. "We heard probably 20 to 25 what sounded like fireworks, but they're gunshots, and then everyone started running," Canadian tourist Reid Adrian told AFP.

Journalists who were on the White House North Lawn at the time said they were ordered to run and shelter in the press briefing room. ABC News correspondent Selina Wang had been recording a video for social media when the gunfire broke out, capturing the sounds of the shots as she dove to the ground. "It sounded like dozens of gunshots," she said on X.

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