At Least Eight Killed After Gunfire At Sydney's Bondi Beach
Australian emergency workers rushed eight people to hospitals after a shooting at Sydney's famed Bondi beach.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 3:13 PM IST|
Updated : December 14, 2025 at 3:31 PM IST
Sydney: At least eight people were killed and several injured as two unidentified persons opened gunfire at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday. A New South Wales state police statement said two people had been taken into custody.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the shooting Sunday was "shocking and distressing".
"Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected," Albanese said in a statement shared by his office.
"I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the (New South Wales) Police," he said.
Australian emergency workers said they had rushed eight people to hospitals after a shooting. "We can just let you know that we have treated multiple people on the scene and at this stage taken eight people to different Sydney hospitals," a spokesperson for the New South Wales ambulance service told AFP.
A British tourist told AFP he saw "two shooters in black" after gunfire broke out at Bondi Beach.
"There was a shooting, two shooters in black with semi-automatic rifles," Timothy Brant-Coles told AFP from the Sydney tourist hotspot, reporting multiple people had been shot and wounded. (With AFP inputs)
