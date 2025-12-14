ETV Bharat / international

At Least Eight Killed After Gunfire At Sydney's Bondi Beach

Armed police work at the scene after a shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14, 2025. ( AFP )

Sydney: At least eight people were killed and several injured as two unidentified persons opened gunfire at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday. A New South Wales state police statement said two people had been taken into custody.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the shooting Sunday was "shocking and distressing".

"Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected," Albanese said in a statement shared by his office.

"I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the (New South Wales) Police," he said.