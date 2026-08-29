ETV Bharat / international

Niger Defense Minister Says Soldiers Attempted Predawn Mutiny

FILE - Motorcyclists ride by the entrance of the airport in Niamey, Niger, Aug. 8, 2023. ( AP )

Niamey: A group of soldiers in Niger rebelled against officers at a key military base and shot at "sensitive" locations in the capital city of Niamey in an apparent mutiny that resulted in gunfire and explosions, authorities said Saturday.

Sustained gunfire and explosions were heard overnight into Saturday morning in the city, including at the main airport that houses the military airbase, known as Base 101, and in the Plateau administrative district, where the presidential palace and key institutions are located.

Niger's Defense Minister Gen. Salifou Mody said there had been a "break with the discipline and military regulations." He said soldiers attempted to rebel against officers at the base and shot at "sensitive sites" before authorities regained control of the situation.

Local media also reported gunshots ringing out from the Plateau administrative district, where the Presidential Palace and key institutions are located.

Security forces were deployed around the airport and in the Plateau district while a major road leading to Niamey was closed.

State broadcaster RTN stopped its live transmission for a few hours on Saturday morning, but later resumed its broadcast. It did not report the attack.