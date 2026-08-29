Niger Defense Minister Says Soldiers Attempted Predawn Mutiny
Niger's Defense Minister Gen. Salifou Mody said that soldiers attempted to rebel against officers at the base and shot at sensitive sites
Published : August 29, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Niamey: A group of soldiers in Niger rebelled against officers at a key military base and shot at "sensitive" locations in the capital city of Niamey in an apparent mutiny that resulted in gunfire and explosions, authorities said Saturday.
Sustained gunfire and explosions were heard overnight into Saturday morning in the city, including at the main airport that houses the military airbase, known as Base 101, and in the Plateau administrative district, where the presidential palace and key institutions are located.
Niger's Defense Minister Gen. Salifou Mody said there had been a "break with the discipline and military regulations." He said soldiers attempted to rebel against officers at the base and shot at "sensitive sites" before authorities regained control of the situation.
Local media also reported gunshots ringing out from the Plateau administrative district, where the Presidential Palace and key institutions are located.
Security forces were deployed around the airport and in the Plateau district while a major road leading to Niamey was closed.
State broadcaster RTN stopped its live transmission for a few hours on Saturday morning, but later resumed its broadcast. It did not report the attack.
The ruling military council, known as the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, called for unity. "Our Defense and Security Forces are mobilized for the Defense of the Fatherland. Let us remain united, vigilant and supportive," it said in a Facebook post.
It was not immediately clear what caused the gunfire and explosions. Bana Wagana Ibrahim, a local lawmaker, called it a "cowardly attack" and said the situation has been brought under control.
Jihadi militants had on two occasions this year attacked the airport, a strategic hub that hosts a Nigerien air force base as well as the headquarters of the joint Niger-Burkina Faso-Mali military force.
The latest attack further mounts pressure on Niger's struggling military junta, which took over power after a 2023 coup and severed ties with longtime Western security partners, including France and the United States.
The military authorities have struggled to contain deadly jihadi violence that has battered parts of Africa's Sahel region, including Niger's neighbors Burkina Faso and Mali that are also run by military juntas.