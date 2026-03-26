ETV Bharat / international

Gulf War 'Out Of Control', Guterres Warns As UN Appoints Envoy To Push For Peace

Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the press on the situation in the Middle East. ( UN.ORG )

United Nations: UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that the escalating Gulf war is “out of control”, urging all sides to step back from the brink and allow diplomacy to prevail, as he announced the appointment of a senior envoy to spearhead peace efforts.

Speaking outside the UN Security Council in New York to journalists on Wednesday, Guterres said the conflict had spiralled far beyond what leaders had anticipated.

“The world is staring down the barrel of a wider war, a rising tide of human suffering, and a deeper global economic shock,” he said, adding bluntly: “This has gone too far.”

Envoy to work ‘directly on the ground’

The Secretary-General confirmed he has appointed veteran diplomat Jean Arnault as his Personal Envoy to lead UN efforts to end the conflict, which has upended the entire region with shockwaves spreading worldwide – especially impacting energy markets reliant on the crucial Strait of Hormuz chokepoint.

The envoy will work “more directly on the ground… to support all the efforts for mediation, all the efforts for peace”, engaging with all parties and assessing the conflict’s far-reaching impacts.