ETV Bharat / international

Gujarat Woman Shot Dead From Point Blank At US Supermarket; Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old woman from Gujarat's Mehsana has been shot dead by an unidentified gunman during a suspected robbery attempt at a supermarket in the United States' Virginia, reports said.

The deceased has been identified as Meghnaben Patel hailing from Jantral village in Visapur district in Mehsana. While Meghnaben has been working in the US for the last 10 years, her father, Karsanbhai Patel, and mother, Kapilaben, live in Jantral.

It is understood that the incident took place on Satuday May 23, 2026. The woman was shot at by the assailant from point blank range resulting in her on the spot death as per reports.