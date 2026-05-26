Gujarat Woman Shot Dead From Point Blank At US Supermarket; Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces
The incident is said to have taken place at a supermarket in Virginia on Saturday, May 23 while the CCTV footage surfaced today.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old woman from Gujarat's Mehsana has been shot dead by an unidentified gunman during a suspected robbery attempt at a supermarket in the United States' Virginia, reports said.
The deceased has been identified as Meghnaben Patel hailing from Jantral village in Visapur district in Mehsana. While Meghnaben has been working in the US for the last 10 years, her father, Karsanbhai Patel, and mother, Kapilaben, live in Jantral.
It is understood that the incident took place on Satuday May 23, 2026. The woman was shot at by the assailant from point blank range resulting in her on the spot death as per reports.
The chilling CCTV footage of the killing has also surfaced on social media. In the footage, the masked man wearing a jacket and a face mask and a hat can be seen posing as a customer.
💔Tragic News from #USA: Meghna Patel, a #Gujarati woman from Jantral village (Vijapur taluka, #Mehsana, #Gujarat), was shot dead in an alleged robbery at her shop. The assailant entered posing as a customer and fired without provocation. CCTV footage of the horrific incident is… pic.twitter.com/T8nn1YBgtU— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 26, 2026
The CCTV footage shows the assailant briefly interacting with Meghnaben Patel before taking out the gun from his jacket pocket and shooting at Meghnaben Patel, who collapses on the ground.
The assailant is seen fleeing after grabbing an item from the supermarket reception. This has led investigators to suspect that the man killed the Meghnaben Patel with the intention of robbing the supermarket.