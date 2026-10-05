ETV Bharat / international

Guinness World Record for BAPS Swaminarayan Leader’s 13-Volume Biography

London: A mega 13-volume biography spanning 8,848 pages on the spiritual leader of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha has set a Guinness World Record as the “Longest Biography by a Single Author”.

The tome, running into 2,146,447 words and authored by Sanskrit scholar Sadhu Adarshjivandas, chronicles the 94-year life and legacy of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj (1921–2016).

The record-breaking recognition for ‘Brahmaswarup Pramukh Swami Maharaj: Vistrut Jivan ane Karya’ was celebrated at a ceremony in Wembley, north London, on Sunday when the official certificate was presented to His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj during celebrations marking his 93rd birth anniversary.

“The biography traces Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s life from his birth in 1921 through to his passing in 2016, documenting his spiritual leadership, profound humility, selfless service and devotion, as well as his extensive work serving and inspiring individuals and communities around the world," BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said in a statement.

The work was researched and written over an intensive 38-month period between July 2017 and August 2020.

The historic presentation over the weekend, near London's iconic Neasden Temple, which was created by Pramukh Swami Maharaj, was witnessed by 11,000 people at the OVO Arena in Wembley alongside tens of thousands more watching via a live webcast around the world.