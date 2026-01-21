ETV Bharat / international

Greenland, Trump And India: Why A Distant Arctic Dispute Isn’t So Distant

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s blunt assertion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday that Greenland should be brought under American control may be aimed at Europe, but its strategic consequences reach as far as New Delhi.

For India, thousands of kilometres away, Trump’s renewed claim over the Arctic island carries implications that extend far beyond trans-Atlantic politics, touching on New Delhi’s growing strategic, scientific and governance interests in the rapidly changing Arctic region.

“We want a piece of ice for world protection, and they won’t give it,” Trump said in his Davos speech. “You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative. Or you can say no, and we will remember.” Trump called for “immediate negotiations” for the US to acquire Greenland from Denmark during his speech.

Greenland is an autonomous territory within the European nation of Denmark. Trump’s earlier suggestion that the US could “buy” Greenland – and his recent rhetoric questioning Denmark’s control – signals a troubling mindset: that territorial arrangements can be renegotiated through power and pressure rather than law and consent.

For India, this precedent is dangerous. India has consistently opposed unilateral territorial claims, whether in Ukraine, the South China Sea, or its own border disputes with China. If a major power like the US normalises the idea that strategic territory can be acquired or coerced due to its “strategic value”, it weakens the very norms India depends upon to protect its sovereignty.

Greenland sits at the heart of the Arctic, an emerging geopolitical frontier driven by climate change, new shipping routes, and access to critical minerals. Trump’s claim matters to India because it challenges the sanctity of sovereignty and international law. It also accelerates great-power rivalry in fragile global commons and sets precedents that weaken India’s ability to resist coercion elsewhere. Trump’s claims undermine multilateralism in favour of raw power politics.

For India, the real concern is not whether the US controls Greenland, but what kind of world emerges if powerful states feel entitled to redraw maps at will. In that world, India’s strategic autonomy, regional leadership, and long-term security would all be harder to protect.

According to Robinder Sachdev, president of the New Delhi-based Imagindia think tank, Trump’s claims over Greenland do matter to India. “One is world order,” Sachdev told ETV Bharat. “It implies that any power can go and muscle its way to any territory. It matters for our Shaksgam valley. Does it mean China can do it? It encourages a predatory behaviour by a big power against smaller powers.”

He said that half of the Arctic is under Russia’s control. The other 50 percent is with Greenland, Norway, Finland and Sweden, which, in other words is in NATO’s control.

“That is why it matters for India,” Sachdev said. C Uday Bhaskar, strategic affairs expert and the Director of the New Delhi-based Society for Policy Studies think tank, is of the view that, as a major power, India has a locus in the governance of the Arctic as a region.