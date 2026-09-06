ETV Bharat / international

Greeks Promised Tax Relief, Wage Hikes As Protesters Take To Streets Over Cost Of Living Crunch

Farmers take part in a protest rally during Thessaloniki's international trade fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Saturday ( AP )

Thessaloniki: Greece's conservative government promised sweeping tax breaks and pay hikes before a general election next year, as thousands gathered in protest late Saturday over the high cost of living.

"Our country has overcome stagnation and is now ready to taste the fruits of its efforts," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. "As the country stabilizes, there will be relief from heavy taxes, higher incomes and bold reforms."

He spoke at an annual speech on the state of the nation's economy in the northern city of Thessaloniki, where more than 25,000 people took part in union-led protests, according to police estimates.

Labor unions and multiple protest groups staged rallies across the city, with farmers driving tractors into the downtown area. More than 3,000 police officers were on duty, closing streets and subway stations near the venue where the prime minister spoke.

Greece delivered a budget surplus and economic growth of 2.1% last year, while continuing to reduce its high public debt, but its workers had the lowest purchasing power in the European Union.