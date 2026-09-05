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Greek Air Force Jet Crashes At Annual Aerial Show, Starts Fire

There were no injuries among the attendees following the crash of the twin-seat Phantom F4 jet that occurred during a low-altitude maneuver.

Greece jet crash
Smoke rises after a Hellenic Air Force F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed, during the Athens Flying Week airshow at Tanagra Air Force Base, north of Athens, Greece, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 (AP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : September 5, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST

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Athens: A Greek air force jet crashed at an aerial show north of Athens, starting a fire that sent large plumes of black smoke into the air in front of several thousand spectators on Saturday. There were no injuries among the attendees following the crash of the twin-seat Phantom F4 jet that occurred during a low-altitude maneuver.

Air force officials in Greece made no immediate comment on the status of the two airmen, noting that rescue crews were hampered by the fire on the grounds of Tanagra air force base, 60 kilometers (about 40 miles) north of Athens.

Eleven water-dropping planes and helicopters assisted 85 firefighters in an effort to contain the blaze, which remained at some distance from the viewing area at Athens Flying Week, an annual air show.

TAGGED:

GREEK AIR FORCE
GREEK AIR FORCE JET CRASH
GREECE JET CRASH

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