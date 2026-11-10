ETV Bharat / international

Granted Bail But Not Released, Local Awami League Leader Dies In Hospital

Dhaka: A local leader of the disbanded Awami League has died in a hospital while being in the custody of a jail in Kishoreganj district despite being granted bail a day earlier, according to a media report.

Ranjit Kumar Ghosh, 75, general secretary of the Chowddoshata union unit of the Awami League in Kishoreganj Sadar upazila, had been incarcerated in the Kishoreganj District Jail since August this year.

His relatives said that Ghosh was arrested by the police in connection with a case related to the July Uprising, when massive student-led protests led to the ouster of then prime minister Sheikh Hasina. He was subsequently sent to jail by the court.

Ghosh was taken to Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital from the jail on Monday morning, where he was declared dead shortly after his arrival, the Daily Star newspaper reported on Monday.

Jail Superintendent Jahanara Begum said Ghosh was suffering from various old age-related ailments, including respiratory distress and diabetes. He had been receiving regular medical care at the prison’s internal medical facility, she said.