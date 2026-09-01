ETV Bharat / international

Grand Canyon Flash Flood Leaves 2 Dead; Around 80 People Rescued

Bright Angel Canyon, damaged by flash floods, runs into the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, at Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. ( AP )

Grand Canyon National Park: The bodies of a Texas chiropractor and at least one other person have been found after a major flash flood swept through the Grand Canyon, and officials said Monday that one person remains unaccounted for after about 80 others were rescued over the weekend.

Saturday’s flash flood severely damaged the only water pipeline into the canyon. Officials barred tourists from staying at lodges and hotels inside Grand Canyon National Park and issued emergency water restrictions for year-round residents. Waves of torrential rain had hit the Bright Angel Creek area of the tourist destination that hosts 4.4 million visitors a year.

Grand Canyon Deputy Superintendent Brian Drapeaux said officials anticipate “miles of the pipeline being destroyed,” but a full accounting of the devastation won't be completed until Tuesday at the earliest.

Incident Cmdr. Dave Black said searchers used night vision and other equipment to find people who needed rescuing during the deluge. By sunset on Saturday, 45 people were rescued, and 37 more were evacuated on Sunday. Rangers referred to the the park’s permit system and checked vehicle license plates to track the number of missing people.

“As of right now, they have no reason to believe, from the tips we’ve been through so far, that there’s anybody besides the one” missing person, Black said during a news conference Monday evening.

The flood threatened people who hike far into the Grand Canyon

The flood happened deep in the canyon near where the Colorado River flows, around popular lodges and camping areas where people hiking from one rim of the Grand Canyon to the other stop for the night.

Scores of visitors had to be evacuated from the area by helicopter. They talked of a massive deluge and rangers warning of rockslides, and saw huge pools of logs and debris rolling down the river as they stood nearby awaiting rescue.

Hiker Daniel Evans said it rained several times before the worst 30-minute downpour Saturday afternoon. He had been planning to rest through the hot day and spend the night near the hard-hit Bright Angel campground area.

Earlier, rangers told him it looked to be safe. Then, as the rain poured, they told him it was time to go. He thought of Nepal and the massive floods and landslides that poured down mountain valleys last week.

“The entire time it was raining — the entire time I’m going through all this and packing — I’m just keeping my eyes upstream, just praying that a wall of water isn’t coming toward us,” Evans said.

One hiker killed is identified as rescuers search for his friends

The family of John Giusti, 53, said the Texas chiropractor set out Thursday on a trip he dreamed of with two buddies — Texas martial arts studio owner Brent Rosenkranz, 42, and Wyoming pilot Timothy Smith, 53. They planned to spend two nights at the bottom of the canyon fishing and hiking.

They spoke to their families Thursday and found their campsite Friday. They have not been heard from since, the three families said in a joint statement released Monday. All three men had ties to Granbury, Texas. Their families said they planned “several days of hiking, camping, fishing and exploring together.”