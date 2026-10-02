ETV Bharat / international

Goyal Meets Trade Ministers Of France, Canada, Saudi Arabia, South Korea

Piyush Goyal met the trade ministers of the four countries on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Milwaukee on Thursday.

Goyal Meets Trade Ministers Of France, Canada, Saudi Arabia, South Korea
Minister Piyush Goyal during a meeting with the Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services Marcio Fernando Elias Rosa, on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting, in Milwaukee (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 2, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Washington: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met his counterparts from France, Canada, Saudi Arabia and South Korea and discussed furthering bilateral trade relations with the respective countries.

Goyal held the meetings with the trade ministers of the four countries on Thursday on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Milwaukee.

“Met Mr Nicolas Forissier, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness of France, on the margins of the G20 Trade Ministers Meeting,” Goyal said in a post on X.

Goyal said he and Forissier explored avenues to expand trade and investment ties, expediting the early signing of the India-EU FTA, and expanding collaboration across aerospace manufacturing in India, UPI integration, and joint innovation initiatives.

“Look forward to welcoming him to India later this year to take our bilateral economic agenda forward,” he said.

Goyal said he had a “productive meeting” with Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu and reviewed the ongoing negotiations for the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The India-Canada CEPA was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in March to take bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030.

“Building on our recent meeting in Mumbai, we reaffirmed our commitment to expediting negotiations and working towards an early conclusion of the agreement,” Goyal said.

The Commerce Minister said he was delighted to meet Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi, Minister of Commerce of Saudi Arabia.

“We discussed progress on the India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) FTA negotiations and explored opportunities to further strengthen trade & investment ties between our two nations,” Goyal said.

He also met South Korean Trade Minister Park Jung-Sung and discussed upgrading the India-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IKCEPA), balanced trade growth, market access for Indian agricultural, pharmaceutical, and marine products, and Korean manufacturing investment in India. PTI SKU SKS SKS

Also Read

  1. Nothing Imminent: US Trade Representative Greer On India Trade Deal; Modi, Trump To Talk Soon
  2. Distinguish Between Weaponisation Of Food, Legitimate Measures To Address Food Security: Goyal At G20 Meet

TAGGED:

GOYAL MEETS TRADE MINISTERS
PIYUSH GOYAL
G20 TRADE MINISTERS MEETING
INDIA BILATERAL TRADE RELATIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.