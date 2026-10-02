ETV Bharat / international

Goyal Meets Trade Ministers Of France, Canada, Saudi Arabia, South Korea

Minister Piyush Goyal during a meeting with the Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services Marcio Fernando Elias Rosa, on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting, in Milwaukee ( PTI )

Washington: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met his counterparts from France, Canada, Saudi Arabia and South Korea and discussed furthering bilateral trade relations with the respective countries.

Goyal held the meetings with the trade ministers of the four countries on Thursday on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Milwaukee.

“Met Mr Nicolas Forissier, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness of France, on the margins of the G20 Trade Ministers Meeting,” Goyal said in a post on X.

Goyal said he and Forissier explored avenues to expand trade and investment ties, expediting the early signing of the India-EU FTA, and expanding collaboration across aerospace manufacturing in India, UPI integration, and joint innovation initiatives.

“Look forward to welcoming him to India later this year to take our bilateral economic agenda forward,” he said.