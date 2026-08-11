ETV Bharat / international

Govt Says 'Examining' Implications Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia-Turkiye Defence Pact

From left, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pose after signing a trilateral defense agreement in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: India said on Tuesday that it is examining the implications of a defence agreement among Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye for the country's national security as well as regional peace and stability.

The three countries signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement on August 7 after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks.

"As far as this agreement is concerned, we are examining its implications both from the perspective of India's national security and considerations of regional peace and stability," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his bi-weekly media briefing.

"India remains fully committed to safeguarding its national interests and will take all necessary measures in this regard," he said.

Jaiswal also said that India continued to closely follow "all developments in the West Asia conflict."

A joint statement issued by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye on Friday said the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement builds on shared strategic interests and longstanding defence cooperation.

"The agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three states shall be regarded as an attack against them all," it said.