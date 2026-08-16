Ex-Gorkha soldiers seek discussions on joining Agnipath scheme during Indian Army chief visit to Nepal
Nepali Youths, Gorkha veterans held protests over resumption of Gorkha recruitment
Published : August 16, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
Kathmandu: On the night of September 2, 2010, Nepali ex-Gorkha soldier Bishnu Prasad Shrestha, armed only with the famed kukri knife, single-handedly took on around three dozen armed robbers on board the Maurya Express train near Chittaranjan in West Bengal.
The 35-year-old, who had just retired from the Indian Army's 7/8 Gorkha Rifles and was returning home to Nepal, saved a young woman from attempted sexual assault and fended off the robbers, killing three.
For that act of bravery, he was honoured with multiple gallantry awards, including the Sena Medal.
For more than two centuries, Gorkhas have entered the Indian Army, taken part in high-altitude warfare and contributed to Indian society in different ways. They have earned a reputation for being fierce warriors.
But this rich tradition is facing an uncertain future.
This week, demonstrations were held in six towns across western Nepal, with young Gorkha aspirants and veterans demanding resumption of recruitment of Nepali youth into the Indian Army.
The induction of Gorkha soldiers had halted after the Indian government launched the Agnipath scheme in 2022.
Under its provisions, soldiers would be hired on a fixed four-year term, after which only 25 per cent of the top performers would be selected for permanent service.
Nepal instantly rejected the scheme, saying it goes against the spirit of the 1947 tripartite treaty between Britain, India and Nepal that facilitated the continued recruitment of Nepali youth in India.
Now aspiring and former Gorkha soldiers hope that the issue will be raised and discussed during Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth's five-day visit to Nepal.
The Indian Army chief is receiving the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army from President Ramchandra Paudel. India, as part of a seven-decade-old tradition, accords the Army chief of one country the honorary rank of general in the other country.
Dhananjaya Regmi, a member of Parliament, said that since the Indian Army Chief is arriving here for an important visit, the government must begin discussions on ways to make things easier for both sides and, not least, the aspiring Indian Gorkha aspirants, he said on the issue of the resumption of the stalled Gorkha Army recruitment.
But he noted that the Nepalese government would ultimately take the decision.
“I think now the ball is in the Nepali government’s court,” he told ETV Bharat.
“Now Prime Minister Balendra Shah must take the lead. We are hoping that he will do it and make it easier for both sides, sooner rather than later. The government must handle it delicately and diplomatically.”
The British in India had started recruiting Nepali youth into the Indian Army in 1815, following a peace deal between Britain and Nepal, which were briefly engaged in the Anglo-Nepal war from Himachal Pradesh to Sikkim.
“Our proud history and legacy must be protected, and the recruitment of Nepali youth into the Indian Army as Gorkha soldiers must be resumed immediately,” said Colonel (Retired) Krishna Bahadur Khattri, a fourth-generation ex-Gorkha soldier from western Nepal and head of the Indian Ex-Servicemen Gorkha Brigade Nepal, which organised this week’s demonstrations.
He told ETV Bharat: “It will not only help protect our Gorkha heritage, but also improve centuries-old India-Nepal relations.”Nearly 36,000 Nepali Gorkha soldiers are currently serving in the Indian Army, with around 125,000 former Indian Gorkha soldiers in Nepal.
Gorkhas are seen as a strong bridge between India and Nepal.
“In dragging Nepal into the Agnipath scheme, India abandoned diplomatic niceties that it owed to Nepal,” said Major General (Retired) Ashok K Mehta recently.
Nearly 1,400 Nepali youth used to join the Indian Army up until 2019, even though nearly 5,000 youth would contest in recruitment tests organised in key Nepali towns.
But all that stopped after COVID-19, only to reopen later under a new scheme called Agnipath, which triggered unease in India and Nepal too.
Over the last few years, that longstanding tradition of India hiring thousands of Nepali Gorkhas has remained broken.
“Had the recruitment process gone ahead unabated,” said Khattri, “India could have boasted an additional 10,000 or so Nepali Gorkha soldiers by now … It’s a missed opportunity for both sides.”
Nepal is facing a deepening youth unemployment crisis, with unemployment rates among the highest in South Asia due to political instability, a failure to boost local industries, and low salaries.
Veterans behind this week’s Gorkha demonstrations across western Nepal argue that unemployed Nepali youth should serve in the Indian Army as proud Gorkha soldiers rather than toil in the extreme heat of West Asia or Malaysia.