ETV Bharat / international

Ex-Gorkha soldiers seek discussions on joining Agnipath scheme during Indian Army chief visit to Nepal

Kathmandu: On the night of September 2, 2010, Nepali ex-Gorkha soldier Bishnu Prasad Shrestha, armed only with the famed kukri knife, single-handedly took on around three dozen armed robbers on board the Maurya Express train near Chittaranjan in West Bengal.

The 35-year-old, who had just retired from the Indian Army's 7/8 Gorkha Rifles and was returning home to Nepal, saved a young woman from attempted sexual assault and fended off the robbers, killing three.

For that act of bravery, he was honoured with multiple gallantry awards, including the Sena Medal.

For more than two centuries, Gorkhas have entered the Indian Army, taken part in high-altitude warfare and contributed to Indian society in different ways. They have earned a reputation for being fierce warriors.

But this rich tradition is facing an uncertain future.

This week, demonstrations were held in six towns across western Nepal, with young Gorkha aspirants and veterans demanding resumption of recruitment of Nepali youth into the Indian Army.

The induction of Gorkha soldiers had halted after the Indian government launched the Agnipath scheme in 2022.

Under its provisions, soldiers would be hired on a fixed four-year term, after which only 25 per cent of the top performers would be selected for permanent service.

Nepal instantly rejected the scheme, saying it goes against the spirit of the 1947 tripartite treaty between Britain, India and Nepal that facilitated the continued recruitment of Nepali youth in India.

Now aspiring and former Gorkha soldiers hope that the issue will be raised and discussed during Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth's five-day visit to Nepal.

The Indian Army chief is receiving the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army from President Ramchandra Paudel. India, as part of a seven-decade-old tradition, accords the Army chief of one country the honorary rank of general in the other country.

Dhananjaya Regmi, a member of Parliament, said that since the Indian Army Chief is arriving here for an important visit, the government must begin discussions on ways to make things easier for both sides and, not least, the aspiring Indian Gorkha aspirants, he said on the issue of the resumption of the stalled Gorkha Army recruitment.

But he noted that the Nepalese government would ultimately take the decision.