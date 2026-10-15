ETV Bharat / international

The US Wants To Work With India To Cut Down Oil Purchases From Russia, Says US Ambassador Sergio Gor

New Delhi: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the US expects its partners to gradually reduce energy purchases from Russia while expressing confidence that India and the US were close to a trade deal.

His comments come ahead of the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who will be in India and Uzbekistan for five days starting Saturday.

In India, Rubio is travelling to Mumbai and Jamnagar, home to the world's largest single-site refineries owned by Reliance Industries Limited. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other Indian officials will travel to Mumbai to meet Rubio, the US ambassador said.

"This trip is business-focused. If you look at bilateral trade it has been in an incredible up shoot," said Gor at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026. While Gor said Rubio's visit, the second this year, is a sign of the importance of the relationship, the India-US relationship has also been strained over several issues ranging from a trade deal to India's energy links with Russia.

One point of tension is the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA) of 2026, which passed with bipartisan support and gives Trump the authority to impose up to a 100 per cent tariff on buyers of Russian oil.

"These sanctions are not targeted at any country... The goal is not to punish anyone. The goal is to try to bring an end to this war," clarified Gor. Trump will decide on Russia oil sanctions in 10 days.

"The President is pragmatic. i don't think he expects anyone to overnight turn off their lights We understand. But we do want to work with our partners so that funds slowly dissipate from funding this war," he added.

His comments come at a time when Trump has earned criticism for clinching a diesel deal with Russia. Under the deal, Trump has temporarily lifted US sanctions to allow Russia to supply diesel to global markets.