The US Wants To Work With India To Cut Down Oil Purchases From Russia, Says US Ambassador Sergio Gor
Gor said the two countries are close to a trade deal, which has been under negotiations for over a year.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
New Delhi: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the US expects its partners to gradually reduce energy purchases from Russia while expressing confidence that India and the US were close to a trade deal.
His comments come ahead of the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who will be in India and Uzbekistan for five days starting Saturday.
In India, Rubio is travelling to Mumbai and Jamnagar, home to the world's largest single-site refineries owned by Reliance Industries Limited. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other Indian officials will travel to Mumbai to meet Rubio, the US ambassador said.
"This trip is business-focused. If you look at bilateral trade it has been in an incredible up shoot," said Gor at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026. While Gor said Rubio's visit, the second this year, is a sign of the importance of the relationship, the India-US relationship has also been strained over several issues ranging from a trade deal to India's energy links with Russia.
One point of tension is the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA) of 2026, which passed with bipartisan support and gives Trump the authority to impose up to a 100 per cent tariff on buyers of Russian oil.
"These sanctions are not targeted at any country... The goal is not to punish anyone. The goal is to try to bring an end to this war," clarified Gor. Trump will decide on Russia oil sanctions in 10 days.
"The President is pragmatic. i don't think he expects anyone to overnight turn off their lights We understand. But we do want to work with our partners so that funds slowly dissipate from funding this war," he added.
His comments come at a time when Trump has earned criticism for clinching a diesel deal with Russia. Under the deal, Trump has temporarily lifted US sanctions to allow Russia to supply diesel to global markets.
The US president has maintained that the deal would help American farmers amid criticism that he is going back on his own aim of putting pressure on Russia by cutting off finances to end the war in Ukraine.
While India has been cutting down on Russian oil due to higher costs and lower supplies, New Delhi has maintained that "energy sourcing" is based on India's national interest.
Gor also said that the two sides were close to a trade deal, which has proved elusive till now.
"In the grand scheme of things, the big items are done. We are getting there. I'm confident that we will have a trade deal," he said, calling it a very complex trade deal. "The EU deal took almost 20 years. We are moving at an incredible pace... I am confident we will get it done," he said. India and the European Union concluded negotiations on a trade deal earlier this year.
But the US ambassador pointed to robust economic ties between the two countries. He noted that the amount of "investment flowing from India into the US is unmatched," resulting in job creation in both countries.
US President Trump announced in March that the US would build its first refinery in 50 years with investment from India's Reliance Industries. He has also announced in September that the Essar Group plans to invest $18 billion in the United States to build a fully integrated American steel supply chain.
Gor also maintained that there is trust in the relationship, noting that the two countries collaborate in a variety of areas including defence and civilian nuclear energy. He also pointed to the US Air Force sending six F-35 Lightning II fighter jets to join India's Tarang Shakti 2026. Still, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh said that the US did not allow the Indian side into the cockpit.
Gor noted: "The importance the US gives India is warranted."