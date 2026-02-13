ETV Bharat / international

Good News For Bangladesh: Strategic Affairs Experts On Poll Results In Neighbouring Country

New Delhi: A positive turn is likely in the ties between India and Bangladesh after a period of more than 18 months that saw the relations being marred by frostiness, as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to secure a clear mandate in the neighbouring country's election, strategic affairs experts said on Friday.

As the BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, cruised towards a sweeping victory in the landmark parliamentary polls, many former Indian ambassadors welcomed the outcome and said this is "good news" for Bangladesh, its people and those who are "friends of Bangladesh".

Many other former diplomats and strategic affairs experts, including those who have served in Bangladesh, also saw the BNP's imminent victory in the 13th parliamentary election as a development that bodes well for the India-Bangladesh ties.

The election assumed significance as it was held on February 12 after a period of tumultuous political vacuum, instability and fragile security situation, including widespread attacks on minorities, after the student-led protests brought down the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. The BNP is set to return to power after a gap of two decades.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla described the poll outcome as "good news" and said the results have "vindicated" the sentiments of the people of Bangladesh.

"This is good news, not only for Bangladesh and the people of Bangladesh, but also for those who are friends of Bangladesh, who believe in good relations with Bangladesh. It has vindicated their sentiments, for all of us, very, very good news," he told reporters in the Parliament complex.

Shringla, among other key assignments, has also served as India's high commissioner to Bangladesh and keenly watched the developments in the region.

According to media reports, the BNP has bagged more than 151 seats in the 300-member Parliament and is likely to win more seats. The Jamaat-e-Islami, a hardline party known to be close to Islamabad, was heading or winning in around 75 seats.

"I think in many senses, we have come full circle, and the people of Bangladesh have voted for a party that represents political interest. It is a pro-Liberation party, and it believes in the spirit of 1971, as opposed to the Jamaat-e-Islami, which was opposed to the Liberation struggle of Bangladesh in 1971," Shringla said.

India played an instrumental role in the Liberation War of 1971 that led to the creation of Bangladesh, the territory which was known as East Pakistan from 1947 to 1971. The August 2024 uprising that unseated Hasina had also seen in its aftermath several symbols of the Liberation War being attacked by protesters, including the toppling of an imposing statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and torching of his old residence in Dhaka.