ETV Bharat / international

Goldy Brar Wanted In Canada For 2023 Murder; Faces First-Degree Murder Charge

Ottawa: Canadian police have added Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar to their wanted list in connection with the 2023 killing of an alleged member of a rival gang in Winnipeg, according to local media reports.

Brar, 32, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, CBC News reported on Thursday. He is also suspected to have been "instrumental" in a wide range of crimes across Canada, it said, quoting the police.

Separately, Brar topped Canada's list of 25 most-wanted fugitives released on Thursday by the BOLO Programme, a private, non-profit public-safety initiative that cooperates with Canadian police services.

It offers a reward of up to 250,000 Canadian dollars for any information leading to his arrest in Canada or the United States. According to CBC News, Winnipeg police are seeking Brar in connection with the killing of Sukhdool Singh Gill, 39, alias Sukha Duneke, whose body was found at a home on Hazelton Drive in northwest Winnipeg on September 20, 2023, after police responded to reports of a shooting.

Gill was allegedly involved in a longstanding feud with rival gangs in India and had been accused of extortion and sending money to gang associates in the country, it said. Police are also seeking Brar in connection with two more murders, including the 2023 assassination of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

Brar, who left India for Canada on a student visa in 2017 and belongs to Sri Muktsar Sahib district in Punjab, was a trusted member of the Bishnoi gang. Indian officials believe he is part of the Brar-Rohit Godara-Kala Jatheri gang.