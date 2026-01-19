Global Supply Chains Enter New Era Of 'Structural Volatility': WEF Report
Global supply chains face structural volatility, prompting companies and governments to prioritise resilience investments for sustainable growth and competitive advantage, says World Economic Forum report.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Davos: Global supply chains have entered an era of structural volatility, forcing companies and governments to rethink their investment and production policies, a World Economic Forum report said on Monday.
Nearly 74 per cent of business leaders surveyed view resilience as a driver of growth, and three-quarters now prioritise resilience investments.
The report, Global Value Chains Outlook 2026: Orchestrating Corporate and National Agility, was released ahead of its annual meeting in Davos. It said that disruption has shifted from a cyclical shock to a permanent condition amid growing geopolitical fragmentation, rapid technological change and increasing resource constraints.
The overall outlook in the report mentions the insights from over 100 consultations with industry leaders, government and academia. Moreover, survey data from over 300 senior executives also acted as a crucial base.
“Volatility is no longer a temporary disruption; it is a structural condition leaders must plan for. Competitive advantage now comes from foresight, optionality and ecosystem coordination,” said Kiva Allgood, Managing Director at the WEF.
The report called for a blueprint for industry to help businesses and governments assess manufacturing risks, strengths and gaps.
The study cited a use case from India on Tamil Nadu's stable and predictable investment climate, saying the state has become one of India's most reliable industrial destinations with political stability, consistent regulation, tailored incentives, strong infrastructure and skilled talent.
“For over 15 years, its predictable policies have attracted long-term global investments. Japanese firms cite ease of operations and quick approvals, while VinFast (a Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer) built its 400-acre, 50,000-unit EV facility in just 17 months, far faster than the usual 24-36 months, crediting Tamil Nadu's proactive policies and workforce readiness,” it reads.
“This stable, investment-friendly environment positions the state as a dependable hub in global supply chains,” it noted.
The report also highlighted examples from Ireland, China and Qatar, among others, on how targeted national approaches are already shaping manufacturing competitiveness. “Volatility is no longer a temporary disruption; it is a structural condition leaders must plan for,” Allgood said.
“Competitive advantage now comes from foresight, optionality and ecosystem coordination. Companies and countries that build these capabilities together will be best positioned to attract investment, secure supply, and sustain growth in an increasingly fragmented global economy,” he added.
Also Read