Global Supply Chains Enter New Era Of 'Structural Volatility': WEF Report

Davos: Global supply chains have entered an era of structural volatility, forcing companies and governments to rethink their investment and production policies, a World Economic Forum report said on Monday.

Nearly 74 per cent of business leaders surveyed view resilience as a driver of growth, and three-quarters now prioritise resilience investments.

The report, Global Value Chains Outlook 2026: Orchestrating Corporate and National Agility, was released ahead of its annual meeting in Davos. It said that disruption has shifted from a cyclical shock to a permanent condition amid growing geopolitical fragmentation, rapid technological change and increasing resource constraints.

The overall outlook in the report mentions the insights from over 100 consultations with industry leaders, government and academia. Moreover, survey data from over 300 senior executives also acted as a crucial base.

“Volatility is no longer a temporary disruption; it is a structural condition leaders must plan for. Competitive advantage now comes from foresight, optionality and ecosystem coordination,” said Kiva Allgood, Managing Director at the WEF.

The report called for a blueprint for industry to help businesses and governments assess manufacturing risks, strengths and gaps.