Raisina Dialogue 2026: Global South Will Decide What The Next World Order Will Look Like, Says Finland President

New Delhi: Stating that the Global South will decide what the next world order will look like, President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb on Thursday said that India, as a major power, will be a big force in deciding whether the world will tilt towards conflictual multi-polarity characterised by deals, transactions and spheres of interests.

“Or whether we can build a new cooperative, fair and representative multilateral world order based on international institutions, rules and norms. The policy choices that India and other key powers make truly matter in this time of transition. They will set the direction for the future,” said Stubb while giving the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi.

Asserting that India has been under no illusions, Stubb said, “For your entire independence, you have based your foreign policy on a pragmatic, realistic world view. You have shown the rest of the world what strategic caution and safeguarding autonomy mean. All the while championing multilateralism and global cooperation. It is time we all became a bit more Indian.”

Whether you call it non-alignment or multi-alignment, you have been careful not to rely solely on the goodwill of one partner or bloc. You have invested in your own security and actively developed partnerships in many directions, he said.

“Your approach makes sense. You represent one-fifth of the global population. You cannot be a mere follower; you have to be an active, independent actor. The Europeans have now also been taught a lesson from India: passivity is not a strategy. We have to develop our own capabilities, avoid harmful dependencies and strengthen our global partnerships,” said Stubb.

He said that the global balance of power has shifted. “The Global South has both demography and economy on its side. The era of a Western-dominated world order is over. This is obvious, but it will take some time to sink in across the West,” said Stubb.