ETV Bharat / international

Global Powers That Themselves Violate International Law Sit in Security Council: Guterres

United Nations: In a scathing commentary, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said that global powers that themselves violate international law sit in the Security Council, as he asserted that reform of the 15-nation global body “must be an absolute priority”.

Secretary General Guterres also underscored the need for “redistribution of power.” “Well, let's be clear. We have geopolitical divides, and in these geopolitical divides, we have powers that themselves violate international law and sit in the Security Council. And that has been paralysing the Security Council, as we know,” Guterres told reporters Wednesday.

“That is why the reform of the Security Council must be an absolute priority. It is unacceptable to have a Security Council with a composition that reflects the world of many decades ago instead of reflecting today's world." "And that is a factor of paralysis,” the UN chief said while addressing a press conference at the world headquarters ahead of the opening of the high-level week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Guterres said paralysis of the UN Security Council has created a situation in which “because the example coming from the biggest powers is not a good example, every country around the world feels that they are entitled to do whatever they want.

And they know that they will do it with impunity because the Security Council, that is the organisation that is supposed to maintain peace and security in the world, is paralysed.

“That impunity has created this environment in which we see more and more countries violating international law", international humanitarian law and human rights law, and "doing it in total impunity.

“And let's be clear. The question is a question of power. And the question is that the way power is distributed and power is used in our world does not allow multilateral institutions to act effectively,” he said.