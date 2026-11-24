ETV Bharat / international

Global Land Mine Casualties Hit a 5-Year High, Driven by Myanmar's Brutal Civil War and Syria

FILE- Heavy machinery clears the way for rat detection teams with the humanitarian demining organization APOPO on a land mine field in Siem Reap, Cambodia on June 11, 2025. ( AP )

Bangkok: Casualties from land mines or unexploded ordnance reached a five-year high in 2025, with Southeast Asia making up a disproportionate number of those killed or wounded, largely due to Myanmar's civil war, a report released Tuesday showed.

The annual global report by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines found civilians were the most affected, making up some 84% of the 6,929 casualties recorded in 2025, and half of them were children.

Land mine deaths in Myanmar hit record high for third year

In Myanmar, where both government military forces and the militias fighting against them make widespread use of mines, 1,891 casualties were recorded in 2025, the highest number of any country for the third consecutive year.

“Myanmar has gone beyond crisis to catastrophe, and has claimed the ignoble title of top producer of land mine victims for a 3rd year in a row,” said Yeshua Moser-Puangsuwan, a co-author of the Landmine Monitor 2026 report. “There is now contamination at some level in almost 2/3 of the townships of the country.” On average, five people are killed or wounded by land mines daily in Myanmar, the report found.

Driven by the Myanmar figures, Southeast Asia, where there is also widespread mine contamination in Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and elsewhere, accounted for 27% of global casualties in 2025 despite having just over 8% of the world's population.

Syrian land mine deaths spike

Syria, which experienced a large-scale return of civilians after the fall of the Assad government at the end of 2024, saw a spike of more than 50% to 1,602 casualties in 2025, a testament to the ongoing dangers of mines and leftover ordnance even after fighting has stopped.

“Syria is huge, but it is a post-war crisis,” Moser-Puangsuwan said. “People are now returning and that is driving the casualty figure. They need to radically scale up their clearance capacity.”

In addition to posing dangers long after conflicts are over, land mines and unexploded ordnance also impede access to food, water, schools, hospitals and other basic needs and restrict freedom of movement, the report said. They also endanger transit and prevent the safe return of refugees, and impede the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Economically, they take a toll by contaminating farmland, and countries also have to divert funds that could have been used for other pressing societal needs to remove mines