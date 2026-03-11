ETV Bharat / international

Global Energy Body Discusses Releasing Strategic Oil Reserves

Paris: Member states of the International Energy Agency (IEA) met on Tuesday for crisis talks to assess security of supply and the potential release of emergency stocks as the Middle East war roils markets, the body's chief said.

In a statement following a Paris meeting of G7 energy ministers on the economic fallout of the conflict, IEA executive director Fatih Birol said he was "in close contact" with energy ministers from key energy producers and consumers regarding the situation.

"In oil markets, conditions have deteriorated in recent days. In addition to the challenges of transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a substantial amount of oil production has been curtailed. This is creating significant and growing risks for the market," he said ahead of the meeting.

"I have convened an extraordinary meeting of IEA member governments, which will take place later today to assess the current security of supply and market conditions to inform a subsequent decision on whether to make emergency stocks of IEA countries available to the market," Birol added. He said the G7 meeting addressed "all the available options, including making IEA emergency oil stocks available to the market".

Italy's Environment and Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said that regarding the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, "countries have committed to showing solidarity by using stockpiled reserves in order to compensate for the lack of availability at the global level." The IEA did not announce any decision after Tuesday's meeting.

Crude prices have seen sharp fluctuations due to supply disruptions, jumping 30 percent on Monday to nearly $120 per barrel before retreating later that day. They fell further on Tuesday, reassured by US President Donald Trump stating Monday that the US-Israel war on Iran was "going to be ended soon".