ETV Bharat / international

Giorgia Meloni Rebukes Trump's 'Fabricated' Claims Of Seeking Photo-Opportunity, Says 'Italy And I Never Beg'

The Prime Minister further criticised the US leader for his diplomatic priorities, stating, "I can only say that it is a shame he doesn't have the same determination with the enemies of the West, with the enemies of the United States, with leaderships toward whom he instead proves to be much more accommodating."

"Certain things deserve an immediate response. Donald Trump's statements are totally invented. I am frankly appalled. I don't know why the President of the United States behaves this way with his own allies. After all, it is not the first time this has happened," she said.

Rome: A major diplomatic rift erupted between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US President Donald Trump following comments made by him to the Italian television network La7. In the interview, Trump alleged that Meloni had "begged" to have a photograph taken with him at the 52nd G7 summit in Evian, France, adding, "I felt sorry for her."

She concluded her remarks with a firm assertion of national dignity, saying, "There is one thing he must remember: Italy and I never beg." Following the swift diplomatic fallout, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled his planned visit to the US, scheduled for June 21 and 22.

In a post on X, the Deputy PM strongly condemned the US President's "offensive" remarks, recognising them as an insult for "all of Italy."

"The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June," he wrote in the post.

The tension follows an interview Trump gave to the Italian broadcaster La7, in which he claimed that PM Meloni had insisted on a photo-op with him during the G7 summit and that he had only agreed because he "felt sorry for her." "Meloni? She begged me for a photo; I felt sorry for her," Trump said during the interview.

The comments have triggered widespread condemnation across the Italian political spectrum, adversely impacting the ties between the two leaders. While Meloni manages this international controversy, she and Prime Minister Narendra Modi continue to command significant attention on the global stage. Both leaders are frequently highlighted for their strong domestic mandates and high public approval ratings.

Both leaders have developed a visible rapport, often meeting on the sidelines of international summits- such as the recent G7--where their public interactions have frequently underscored a growing strategic and personal alignment between India and Italy. The two leaders maintain a widely celebrated personal friendship and diplomatic rapport. Online, their interactions have spawned the popular moniker "#Melodi".

During the 2026 G7 Summit in Évian, France, Meloni playfully greeted Modi by jokingly remarking that they were "the most famous couple on Instagram".

Shortly prior, during Modi's official visit to Rome, he gifted Meloni a packet of India's famous "Melody" toffees. The viral interaction generated over 100 million views online. Meloni has publicly described PM Modi as the "most loved leader around the world" and has leveraged her social media platform to post frequent, unscripted selfies with the Indian Prime Minister, drawing millions of views and likes.