ETV Bharat / international

Germany's Merz Vows To Stay Course Despite New Election Defeats

Berlin: Germany's embattled Chancellor Friedrich Merz vowed to stay the course on Sunday despite stinging election defeats in two states at the hands of the far-right AfD and the far-left Die Linke party.

"What needs to be done now requires backbone, steadfastness and patience," Merz said at a Berlin crisis meeting of his centre-right CDU. "I will demonstrate this as CDU party chairman and, above all, as chancellor of our country."

The AfD had a narrow lead of about 37 per cent in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania against 35 per cent for the centre-left SPD, according to exit polls by public broadcasters ARD and ZDF.

Merz's CDU crashed below five percent in the ex-communist eastern German state, meaning it got kicked out of parliament -- its worst result ever and an outcome Merz admitted was a "disaster".

In Berlin, the far-left Die Linke party with about 25 per cent easily defeated the ruling CDU, which scored 19 per cent.

"In our city, love and justice have triumphed over hatred," said Die Linke's lead candidate Elif Eralp, the daughter of Turkish migrants, celebrating her party's triumph over the anti-immigration AfD.

Merz -- who had called the crisis meeting in anticipation of a poor result -- quickly stepped before the cameras and vowed to stay the course, following recent speculation he may soon be ousted by his party.

"The reforms have to come," 70-year-old Merz said. "I am taking on this responsibility because I want to move our country forward."

Merz acknowledged that "trust in our country's institutions is waning" and said it was being "actively undermined by radical parties on both the left and the right".

ING economist Carsten Brzeski said of Merz's rushed TV address: "Read the appearance for what it was, an attempt to choke off the speculation about his possible resignation that has been building in recent weeks."

The AfD's jubilant national co-leader Alice Weidel said: "We are the strongest force and have reached the mainstream of the population."

Poor approval ratings

Merz -- with record low personal approval ratings after 16 months in office -- has been fighting off rumours he may be ousted by his centre-right CDU/CSU bloc.