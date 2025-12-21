ETV Bharat / international

Wheelchair User Flies Into Space, A First

This handout photo obtain on December 20, 2025, from Blue Origin shows Michaela Benthaus, a German aerospace and mechatronics engineer at the European Space Agency, during training on Blue Origin New Shepard NS-37, which brings the passengers beyond the Karman line -- the internationally recognized boundary of space, in Van Horn, West Texas. ( AFP )

Houston: A German woman engineer on Saturday became the first wheelchair user to blast into space, taking a brief ride on a Blue Origin flight. The space company owned by American multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos launched its New Shepard suborbital mission at 8:15 am (1415 GMT) from its site in Texas.

Michaela Benthaus, an aerospace and mechatronics engineer at the European Space Agency, was among the passengers to cross the Karman line, the internationally recognized boundary of space, during the approximately 10-minute flight. Benthaus suffered a spinal cord injury after a mountain biking accident and now uses a wheelchair.

"After my accident, I really, really figured out how inaccessible our world still is" for people with disabilities, she said in a video released by the company. "If we want to be an inclusive society, we should be inclusive in every part, and not only in the parts we like to be," Benthaus added.