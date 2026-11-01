ETV Bharat / international

German Rioters Loot Shops As 'Gen Z' Demos Turn Ugly

Frankfurt : Masked rioters looted shops in the German city of Frankfurt on Saturday as massive demonstrations turned violent across the country, with police also firing water cannons at youths hurling Molotov cocktails.

Several police officers were injured in the violence after tens of thousands joined youth-led protests across the country organised by the group "GenZ regelt!" (Gen Z has got this!).

The demonstrations, inspired by similar movements in France and Italy calling for political elites to heed the concerns of the younger generation, were largely peaceful during the day. But tensions peaked in the evening as some groups of young people refused to disperse, with violence breaking out in major cities including Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg.

It was especially bad in the financial hub of Frankfurt, where police faced protesters hurling stones, fireworks and petrol bombs, and responded with water cannon and pepper spray. "Violent riots" were taking place, police said in a statement. "Windows have been smashed at several shops. Molotov cocktails are also being thrown at emergency personnel."

A gun store was among the shops looted, with its windows smashed. Police said they arrested a suspect and seized two weapons. A trainer shop and a perfume store were also targeted, the Bild daily reported.

A large section of Frankfurt's main shopping street was closed off as authorities sought to quell the unrest, with police vans and riot police stopping anyone from entering, according to an AFP journalist. A police helicopter hovered overhead as sporadic blasts were heard on the street.

At least one police officer was injured there and was receiving medical treatment.

'Shameful'

Roman Poseck, interior minister of Hesse state, said that "around 100 clearly identified left-wing extremists" had infiltrated the protest in Frankfurt. "It is shameful how this event here in Frankfurt has ended."

Police also used water cannon in the cities of Hamburg and Cologne after they said demonstrators targeted emergency service workers with fireworks, stones and bottles. In Berlin, a protest not organised by the "GenZ regelt!" movement took place in the evening, with police reporting they were pelted with eggs and bottles.