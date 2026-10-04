ETV Bharat / international

Germany's Merz Visits Kyiv As Russia Steps Up Attacks On Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, centre, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speak to media with National Academy of science building damaged after a Russian drone strike, on the background, Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. ( AP )

Kyiv: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv Sunday in a show of support as Russia escalated its attacks on Ukrainian cities. The aerial war has intensified, with Moscow menacing cities across Ukraine with hard-to-intercept ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones, while Kyiv has been striking Russia’s oil industry and businesses.

Merz said he travelled to the Ukrainian capital on his second trip as chancellor to demonstrate his country's solidarity with Ukraine. Germany is Ukraine’s largest donor, sending Kyiv more than €43.3 billion ($48.8 billion) since the war began, along with equipment and weapons. “If Russia is not stopped, its war machine will sooner or later turn against us,” he said in a statement Sunday, adding that he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “You can continue to count on our help.”

Merz said the partnership between the two countries was “not a one-way street,” pointing to German and Ukrainian companies jointly developing technologies that benefit both sides. “This makes us safer and stronger,” he said.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy thanked Germany and said the two countries would make “important agreements” during the visit to strengthen Ukraine’s defenses and those of the rest of Europe. “Russia must be stopped together,” he wrote. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the agenda would focus on "strengthening Ukraine, our defense and resilience, and our shared European security.”

Leaders visit National Academy of Sciences attack site

Merz and Zelenskyy visited a building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in central Kyiv that was damaged in a Russian attack on Monday, as air raid sirens sounded across the capital.

“These barbaric attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine must stop. These are daily war crimes,” Merz said at the site, a few hundred meters from the German Embassy. Addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin, he called on him to end “this senseless war,” adding: “We’re ready to talk.”

Speaking in English, Zelenskyy called the attack on the academy “absolutely terrible” and noted that Russia was carrying out strikes even while the chancellor was in Kyiv. He thanked Merz for the visit, saying Ukraine was buoyed by its “strong partners.”

Souring German-Russian relations