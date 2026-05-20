ETV Bharat / international

Georgia Republicans Dig In For Runoffs For Senate And Governor As Campaigns Go Into Overtime

Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Dooley speaks to supporters at his election night party Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Atlanta. ( AP )

Atlanta: Georgia Republicans will keep duking it out among themselves as they head toward a runoff to pick their candidates for governor and U.S. Senate in the battleground state after Tuesday's primary failed to produce outright victors.

The Senate runoff will feature former college football coach Derek Dooley and Rep. Mike Collins, while Rep. Buddy Carter was knocked out of the race. The winner will go up against Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in one of the most closely watched campaigns in the November midterm elections.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and healthcare billionaire Rick Jackson advanced to the runoff in the Republican primary for governor, extending their bruising and expensive campaign battle. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms clinched the Democratic nomination on Tuesday.

With about a month to go until the June 16 runoff, Republicans will spend more time and money competing among themselves before they turn their attention to their Democratic opponents in key races.

Ossoff is the only Democratic senator in the country seeking reelection this year in a state that President Donald Trump won two years ago, making him a tempting target for Republicans as they defend their Senate majority.

Bottoms hopes to become the first Democrat to win a Georgia governor's race since 1998. She received a rare endorsement from former President Joe Biden after serving in his administration, and she said Tuesday night that she wanted to make sure “every Georgian has an opportunity to succeed.”

“It means stopping Donald Trump every time his policies hurt Georgia, and also taking action here to make life better for people across the state,” she said.

US Senate race will help determine Capitol Hill control

Ossoff, 39, had no opposition in Tuesday's primary. This is his first reelection campaign. He has positioned himself as a critic of political corruption, targeting Trump and his sons for business dealings that have enriched the first family.

Meanwhile, the Republican primary has been a test of fealty to the president, who did not endorse a candidate. Collins, Dooley and Carter each said they would be the best person to advance Trump's agenda in Washington.

In addition, Collins faced attacks over a House ethics complaint accusing him of abusing taxpayer funds by paying the girlfriend of a top aide for work she allegedly didn't perform. The Office of Congressional Conduct, after an initial inquiry, has referred the matter to the House Ethics Committee.

“If taxpayers can’t trust you to properly steward their money, how can they trust you to be a U.S. senator?” Carter asked Collins in a primary debate.

“Buddy,” Collins shot back, “I can tell through your voice that you know how the polling is going out there.”

Collins sponsored the Laken Riley Act, a 2025 law that requires immigrants be detained when charged with certain crimes. Republicans believe the issue damages Ossoff because he initially voted against the measure before supporting it after Trump returned to the White House.

“You can replace a Democrat with an actual conservative,” Collins said Tuesday night.

Huge sums in Republican governor's race

More than $125 million has been spent on advertising in the Republican primary for governor, with more than $66 million of that spent by Jackson’s campaign, according to the latest figures from ad-tracking firm AdImpact. By contrast, Democrats running for governor have only spent about $4 million.

Jones argues that his conservative record as a state senator and lieutenant governor, combined with Trump's endorsement, should make him the clear choice for Republican voters.