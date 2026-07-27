ETV Bharat / international

Genevieve Becomes A Category 5 Hurricane But Is Not Expected To Make Landfall

This satellite image released by NOAA shows Hurricane Fausto, center, and Hurricane Genevieve off the southwest coast of Mexico, right, over the Pacific Ocean, Sunday, July 26, 2026. ( AP )

Miami: Genevieve became a Category 5 hurricane early Monday, the first in the East Pacific region in two years, forecasters said. It is expected to stay far out to sea on a course roughly parallel with the Mexico coast. Genevieve had maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Genevieve’s center was located about 530 miles (855 kilometers) southwest of Manzanillo, and it was headed northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, but the hurricane center said that swells from the storm — likely causing “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” — were affecting parts of Mexico’s southwestern coast and the Baja California Peninsula.