Gazans Despair As Israeli Forces Mark Withdrawal Line

Gaza City: When Ibrahim Farahat awoke to discover a large yellow concrete block on his doorstep in Gaza City, he suddenly found himself right on the perilous demarcation line marking the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Several residents of the Shujaiya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, told AFP that they had found such blocks around their homes -- which they believed had been placed by Israeli forces overnight between Thursday and Friday.

"They placed the yellow block in front of our house. It was previously near the Al-Aqsa pharmacy," about a kilometre away (less than a mile), Farahat told AFP. "Things were fine -- it was far from us," he added.

"Now gunfire is reaching our house". Under the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Israeli troops have withdrawn to positions behind the so-called Yellow Line, though still in control of more than half the territory.

Since the fragile ceasefire came into effect on October 10, there have been multiple deadly incidents involving Israeli forces firing on people approaching or crossing the Yellow Line.

A number of Shujaiya's residents have now decided to leave the neighbourhood, yet another displacement for many since the start of the war more than two years ago.

Among them was Fadi Shafiq Hararah, who described to AFP how the large yellow blocks had been installed in his neighbourhood. "(The Israeli army) was equipped with robots, and there was a tank present. They also had a crane," he said.

"We're packing our belongings to leave. But where are we supposed to go?" Akram Jaradah said this was his 16th displacement since October 7, 2023, when Hamas's deadly attack on Israel triggered the war in Gaza.

"I've been displaced 16 times -- from one street to another, from one city to another, from the north to the south," he told AFP. "This Yellow Line means the (Israeli) army will constantly be present in the area, posing a danger to us," he added.