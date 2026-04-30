ETV Bharat / international

Gaza Flotilla Organisers Say Surrounded By Israeli 'Military Boats'

The Global Sumud Flotilla is preparing to set sail for Gaza as a number of boats are on their way from Spain to form an expanded unified fleet, in Syracuse, Italy, Thursday, April 23, 2026 ( AP )

Athens: The organisers of a flotilla carrying pro-Palestinian activists aiming to break through an Israeli blockade in Gaza said Thursday their boats were surrounded by Israeli "military boats".

The flotilla, made up of more than 50 boats, set sail in recent weeks from Marseille in France, Barcelona in Spain and Syracuse in Italy.

In a post to X overnight, the Global Sumud Flotilla said that Israeli military boats had "illegally surrounded the flotilla in international waters and threatened kidnapping and violence".

"Communications with 11 vessels have been lost," the organisation added.

The flotilla is currently off the coast of Greece, near Crete, according to the organisation's live tracking on its website.