Gaza Civil Defence Says 9 Killed Friday When Israeli Forces Fired At Bus

A Red Cross vehicle arrives at the site where members of the Hamas militant group work on searching for bodies of the hostages in an area in Hamad City, Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. ( AP )

Gaza City: Gaza's civil defence agency said that Israeli forces killed nine members of a single Palestinian family when they fired on a bus Friday, after the military confirmed it had targeted a vehicle that crossed the so-called "yellow line".

"Civil defence crews were able to recover nine bodies following the Israeli occupation's targeting of a bus carrying displaced persons east of the Zeitun neighbourhood yesterday," Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the agency, which operates under Hamas authority, told AFP on Saturday.

Bassal said the victims were members of the Abu Shabaan family and were killed while "trying to check on their home" in the Zeitun neighbourhood. The Israeli military said a vehicle had been identified crossing the "yellow line", the boundary behind which Israeli troops are stationed under the ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

"The troops fired warning shots toward the suspicious vehicle, but the vehicle continued to approach the troops in a way that caused an imminent threat to them," the military said in a statement.