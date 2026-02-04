ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Fire In Gaza Kills 17, While Militant Gunfire Wounds Israeli Soldier

Amani Omran is welcomed by relatives as she arrives at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, early Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, after a group of 40 Palestinians was allowed to enter Gaza from Egypt following the long-awaited reopening of the Rafah border crossing. ( AP )

Gaza City: Israeli fire in Gaza killed at least 17 Palestinians, most of them women and children, hospital officials said Wednesday, while Israel said militant gunfire had injured an Israeli soldier.

They were the latest Palestinian deaths since a ceasefire, which has been punctuated by deadly Israeli strikes, came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025. More than 530 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the deal took effect, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The attacks and the escalating death toll have rocked the U.S.-backed truce and caused Palestinians in the strip to say it does not feel like the war has ended.

“The genocidal war against our people in the Gaza Strip continues,” said Dr. Mohamed Abu Selmiya, director of the Shifa Hospital, in a Facebook post. “Where is the ceasefire? Where are the mediators?”

Mediators have condemned the attacks and Hamas has called them violations of the deal, but Israel’s military says it is responding to Hamas violations or militant attacks on its soldiers. At least three soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire took hold.