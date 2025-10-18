ETV Bharat / international

Gaza Awaits The Reopening Of The Rafah Border Crossing, Its Link To The Outside World

Egyptian Red Crecent members monitor a truck carrying humanitarian aids as it enters the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, following an agreement between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. ( AP )

Cairo: Palestinians and aid workers are eagerly awaiting the reopening of the Rafah border crossing, which is the Gaza Strip’s lifeline for food and other aid and its only gateway to the outside world that wasn't controlled by Israel before the war.

The crossing between Gaza and Egypt will probably reopen Sunday, Israel’s foreign minister said Thursday, though it wasn't clear if it will be opened for both aid deliveries and the flow of people into and out of the territory.

With much of Gaza turned to rubble and gripped by famine, it needs a massive influx of fuel, food, medicine and tents. United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher said Thursday that he was headed to the crossing and hoped to see the route “full of trucks, as part of a massive surge of aid following the peace deal.”

Here’s why the crossing is so vital.

A ‘lifeline’ for Gaza

Before the war, Rafah bustled with goods and people passing to and from Egypt and Gaza, which is home to roughly 2.3 million Palestinians. Although Gaza has four other border crossings, they are shared with Israel, and only Rafah links the territory with another neighboring country.

After Hamas-led militants invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing roughly 1,200 people and taking 251 others hostage, Egypt tightened its restrictions on traffic through the Rafah crossing. After Israel took control of the Gaza side in May 2024 as part of its offensive that has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry, it closed the crossing except to the occasional medical evacuation.

A reopened Rafah crossing would make it easier for Gazans to seek medical treatment, travel internationally or visit family in Egypt, which is home to tens of thousands of Palestinians. It would also help Gaza's devastated economy, as Palestinian-made olive oil and other l products are widely sold in Egypt and throughout the Arab world.