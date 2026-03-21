ETV Bharat / international

Gautam Singhania Injured, 2 Indians Missing In Speedboat Accident In Maldives

Male: Raymond Group Chairman & Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania has sustained injuries, while two Indian nationals are reported missing after a speedboat capsized near Felidhoo island in the Maldives, according to local media reports.

There were seven people on board at the time of the incident near Vaavu atoll early Friday morning. Two women – a British national and a Russian national - and five Indian men were on board, the Edition.mv reported. Police said five people fell into the sea when the vessel overturned, including the Russian woman and four Indian men.

Singhania, 60, who was among the tourists, has been rescued. Citing police, news portal Adhadhu reported that he sustained minor injuries in the accident. He was discharged from the hospital after treatment, it added. "The two missing persons are Indian nationals," police said, adding that search operations are on.