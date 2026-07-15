ETV Bharat / international

Gautam Adani Denies Any Deal Linked To Dismissal Of US Criminal Case In Sworn Affidavit

New Delhi: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has denied under oath that there was any promise, agreement or deal behind the US Department of Justice's move to dismiss a criminal indictment against him, saying, in a sworn affidavit, that he was unaware of any exchange connected to the decision.

The affidavit was filed in response to a July 8 order by the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York asking Adani to state under oath whether he was aware of any promise, offer or agreement related to the dismissal of the indictment.

Adani said he was not aware of "anything promised, offered, sought, received, agreed to, or accepted" by anyone in connection with the dismissal, and denied knowledge of any agreement involving an exchange of anything of value for dropping the criminal charges.

The Justice Department had moved to dismiss charges filed in 2024 under the Biden administration, accusing Adani and seven others of participating in a scheme to pay about USD 250 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure power supply contracts and misleading investors while raising capital in US markets. Adani has denied the allegations.

Addressing speculation over Adani Group's proposed US investment plans, Adani said the group's intention to invest USD 10 billion in the United States had been publicly announced on November 13, 2024, before the indictment was unsealed.

According to the affidavit, Adani's legal counsel, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, held meetings with officials from the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and submitted a white paper, expert reports and other materials. The counsel also indicated that the proposed investment could potentially form part of a resolution if US authorities chose to consider it.

The DoJ later informed counsel that the proposed investment would not be considered in deciding whether to seek dismissal, and Adani said the investment plan played no role in the department’s decision. The affidavit follows a July 4 filing by the DoJ in which prosecutors rejected reports linking the dismissal of the case to investment commitments in the US, calling such claims false.

The department said the prosecution faced legal and evidentiary challenges, including that the alleged conduct was largely centred in India, involved no identified investor losses, and was already subject to investigations in India.

The DoJ also told the court that the indictment appeared to have been unsealed during the final days of the Joe Biden administration as a "name-and-shame" action, leaving the matter for the succeeding Donald Trump Administration.

The indictment, announced in November 2024, triggered a sharp sell-off in Adani Group stocks, wiping out nearly Rs 2.85 lakh crore in market capitalisation over four trading sessions and affecting millions of shareholders. The Department of Justice has since sought dismissal of the criminal proceedings with prejudice, which would bring the case to a final close.