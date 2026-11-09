ETV Bharat / international

G7 Talks In Paris To Focus On Unresolved Global Crises With Questions Over US Approach

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, third right, enters a car after his plane landed at Le Bourget airport, on the outskirts of Paris Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. ( AP )

Paris: Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized democracies began two days of talks in Paris on Monday as they grapple with multiple unresolved global crises amid questions about how U.S. President Donald Trump will approach foreign policy after his Republican Party's heavy losses in the midterm elections.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is likely to face questions about whether the administration will shift its positions on the Russia-Ukraine war, the Iran conflict, energy security and artificial intelligence. Those issues will dominate discussions among top diplomats from the U.S., Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan on Monday and Tuesday.

It is Rubio's first overseas trip since last week's midterm elections that dealt Republicans severe losses and cost them control of Congress, partly because of deeply unpopular policies such as the Iran war. The talks also come amid major protests across Europe, including in the French capital.

US Politics Likely To Surface At Allies' Meeting

Asked about allies wanting to know what comes next after the elections, Rubio told reporters that the countries he is meeting with this week understand American politics and "they, too, have experienced divisions in government and divisions in their own system."

There has been little sign that the Democrats' gains will affect Trump's strategy, and his first major personnel decision has installed Stephen Miller, a hard-line supporter who has advocated extreme positions on both domestic and foreign policy, as chief of staff.

America's top diplomat is seen by many as presenting a gentler side to Trump's often brusque approach to both friends and foes, but there has been speculation — that he has denied — that he might choose to leave the administration early to prepare for a 2028 presidential run.

Wars In Iran And Ukraine Will Be Major Topics

Trump has floated the idea of a partnership with Europe to bring Russia's war in Ukraine to an end. The president's envoys, Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, are set to meet both Ukrainian and Russian officials in the United Arab Emirates this week to discuss potential compromises.

Rubio said postwar security guarantees for Ukraine and the rest of Europe have been a top concern for allies.

"There's been some advances made in what that architecture could look like post-conflict," Rubio said in Florida before flying to Paris. "Nothing's been finalized yet, and maybe some progress can be made in Abu Dhabi."

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said before traveling to Paris that "Europe must be part of the path to a solution" of the war in Ukraine.

"It is very clear that Europe doesn't need a new security architecture, as Russia would have us believe, but simply the restoration of the existing security architecture," he said in a statement.