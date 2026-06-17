ETV Bharat / international

G7 Summit: India, Canada Agree To Conclude Free Trade Pact Talks By Year-End

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France. ( PTI )

Evian-les-Bains: India and Canada on Tuesday agreed to conclude negotiations for a free trade agreement by the year-end as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on boosting ties in areas of defence, trade and energy.

Modi and Carney met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains in eastern France. "It was a delight to meet Prime Minister Carney on the sidelines of the Evian G7 Summit," Modi said in a post on X.

"In less than a year, it is our fourth meeting, indicating our commitment to strong India-Canada ties. We reviewed the full range of relations between our nations, notably the ground covered since we last met," he said.

During the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed concluding the negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and reaffirmed their shared objective of concluding the negotiations in 2026," the MEA said.

The two prime ministers welcomed the positive momentum in bilateral relations and noted the progress achieved since Carney's visit to India in March this year, it said.

The two sides also agreed to launch negotiations on a General Security of Information Agreement to deepen defence and security cooperation.

"Both leaders reviewed the excellent progress made in bilateral engagement and discussed ways to build a stronger partnership driven by trade, energy, innovation, education and people-to-people exchanges," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.