G7 Countries Meet In Canada As Trade Tensions Rise With Trump

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand during a bilateral meeting at the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, on November 11, 2025. ( AFP )

Ontario: Top diplomats from the Group of Seven industrialised democracies are converging on southern Ontario as tensions rise between the US and traditional allies like Canada over defence spending, trade and uncertainty over President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan in Gaza and efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said in an interview with The Associated Press that “the relationship has to continue across a range of issues” despite trade pressures as she prepared to host US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and their counterparts from Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We’re tackling a range of critical issues with one main focus: putting the safety and security of Americans FIRST,” Rubio said in a social media post.

Anand also invited the foreign ministers of Australia, Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa and Ukraine. Anand said critical priorities for discussion Tuesday night include talks on advancing long-term peace and stability in the Middle East.

“The peace plan must be upheld,” Anand said. The diplomats will meet with Ukraine's foreign minister early Wednesday. Britain says it will send 13 million pounds ($17 million) to help patch up Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as winter approaches and Russian attacks intensify. The money will go toward repairs to power, heating and water supplies and humanitarian support for Ukrainians.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, who made the announcement before the meeting, said Russian President Vladimir Putin "is trying to plunge Ukraine into darkness and the cold as winter approaches,” but the British support will help keep the lights and heating on. Canada recently made a similar announcement.

Canada's G7 hosting duties this year have been marked by strained relations with its North American neighbour, predominantly over Trump’s imposition of tariffs on Canadian imports. But the entire bloc of allies is confronting major turbulence over the Republican president's demands on trade and various proposals to halt worldwide conflicts.

One main point of contention has been defence spending. All G7 members except for Japan are members of NATO, and Trump has demanded that the alliance partners spend 5% of their annual gross domestic product on defence. While a number of countries have agreed, others have not. Among the G7 NATO members, Canada and Italy are furthest from that goal. Anand said Canada will reach 5% of GDP by 2035.

There have also been G7 disagreements over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, with Britain, Canada and France announcing they would recognise a Palestinian state even without a resolution to the conflict. With the Russia-Ukraine war, most G7 members have taken a tougher line on Russia than Trump has.