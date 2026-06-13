ETV Bharat / international

Funeral For Slain Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Set For July, As A Deal To End The War Nears

Islamabad: Iran's state-run news agency said Saturday funeral processions for its former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would be held in July, as mediators say an agreement to end the war is close. The funeral, burial, and farewell ceremonies for Khamenei would take place between July 4 and 9, Iran's state-run television, IRIB, reported.

Khamenei was killed in the opening salvo of the war that Israel and the United States launched against Iran in late February. He has since been replaced by his son, Mojtaba, who is seen as even less compromising.

Pakistani leader says a deal to end the war is imminent

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that a deal aimed at ending the war in the Middle East is closer than "ever before" and expected to be finalised within 24 hours. Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the agreement, followed immediately by technical-level talks next week.

In a post on X, Sharif said: "We would like to thank United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran for their ongoing commitment during the negotiations, and we extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in the region for their support".

The apparent breakthrough in negotiations comes after Iran exchanged fire with the U.S. and Israel over three days this week, threatening to push the Middle East into full-scale war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday an agreement "has never been closer" in a post on X. U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said multiple times in recent weeks the countries are on the cusp of a deal, shared Araghchi's post on his own social media.