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Full Mission Success: US Successfully Tests 'Golden Dome' Defence System

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth witnessed the test first-hand and termed it a “full mission success”.

Full Mission Success: US Successfully Tests 'Golden Dome' Defence System
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (File/AP)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 24, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST

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New Delhi: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday said that the first milestone test of the ambitious project “Golden Dome” was completed successfully.

Hegseth, in a post on X, said that he witnessed the test first-hand and termed it a “full mission success”. “I watched our elite warfighters integrate with next-generation technology to stop incoming drones and cruise missiles dead in their tracks,” he said.

“Cutting-edge directed energy was harnessed, and the Dynamic Defence Autonomous Defeat (DDAD) system flawlessly and autonomously cued, targeted, and eliminated a multitude of incoming threats. This test was executed on schedule and dynamically defeated every threat,” Hegseth said.

He further said that US President Donald Trump is making former President Reagan’s Strategic Defence Initiative (SDI) vision a reality. “With Golden Dome, the War Department will defend our homeland more powerfully than ever before. Golden Dome is real, powerful, and on track,” he added.

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GOLDEN DOME
PETE HEGSETH

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