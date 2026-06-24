ETV Bharat / international

Full Mission Success: US Successfully Tests 'Golden Dome' Defence System

New Delhi: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday said that the first milestone test of the ambitious project “Golden Dome” was completed successfully.

Hegseth, in a post on X, said that he witnessed the test first-hand and termed it a “full mission success”. “I watched our elite warfighters integrate with next-generation technology to stop incoming drones and cruise missiles dead in their tracks,” he said.