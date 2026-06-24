Full Mission Success: US Successfully Tests 'Golden Dome' Defence System
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth witnessed the test first-hand and termed it a “full mission success”.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST
New Delhi: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday said that the first milestone test of the ambitious project “Golden Dome” was completed successfully.
Hegseth, in a post on X, said that he witnessed the test first-hand and termed it a “full mission success”. “I watched our elite warfighters integrate with next-generation technology to stop incoming drones and cruise missiles dead in their tracks,” he said.
Today, the first milestone test of Golden Dome for America (GDA) was a full mission success — and I was honored to witness it firsthand.— Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) June 24, 2026
Cutting edge directed energy was harnessed and the Dynamic Defense Autonomous Defeat (DDAD) system flawlessly and autonomously cued, targeted,…
“Cutting-edge directed energy was harnessed, and the Dynamic Defence Autonomous Defeat (DDAD) system flawlessly and autonomously cued, targeted, and eliminated a multitude of incoming threats. This test was executed on schedule and dynamically defeated every threat,” Hegseth said.
He further said that US President Donald Trump is making former President Reagan’s Strategic Defence Initiative (SDI) vision a reality. “With Golden Dome, the War Department will defend our homeland more powerfully than ever before. Golden Dome is real, powerful, and on track,” he added.