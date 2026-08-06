ETV Bharat / international

Fuego Volcano Activity That Triggered Evacuations In Guatemala Is Decreasing, But Risks Remain

Lava flows out of the crater of the Fuego Volcano, as seen from San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026 ( AP )

GUATEMALA CITY: Activity at Guatemala's Fuego volcano that began Monday morning and caused widespread evacuations is gradually decreasing, authorities said Wednesday. However, the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction, or CONRED, urged the population to remain cautious because rainfall from a tropical wave from the east could trigger potentially deadly volcanic mudflows known as lahars. CONRED also confirmed that some people who were evacuated between Monday and Tuesday returned voluntarily to their homes. "But the eruptive activity continues, and it is recommended to follow the authorities' instructions regarding preventive evacuation," the agency said.