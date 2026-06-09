ETV Bharat / international

From Trump To Messi, Iran To Ice, Politics And Sport Collide At The Biggest World Cup In History

Lionel Messi lifting a trophy is depicted on a soccer ball hand-painted by artist Lili Cantero to commemorate Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory in Qatar, part of a neighborhood-wide soccer ball art trail and World Cup-themed treasure hunt planned for Miami's Wynwood district, Thursday, June 4, 2026 ( AP )

New York: The wait is over for the biggest World Cup ever with 48 teams, 104 matches, three host nations and a slew of questions and controversies swirling around the highly scrutinzed event that will last for nearly six weeks.

The tournament kicks off in Mexico City on Thursday amid concerns about soaring ticket prices and political tensions. There are unprecedented logistical challenges to staging a three-country event across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

All of that is separate from the on-field drama that will play out through the July 19 final as soccer's top stars battle for the sport's biggest prize.

"This will be the biggest, the most inclusive, the greatest FIFA World Cup ever," declared FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who has predicted 7 million fans will pack the stadiums and 6 billion more will be watching from afar. "FIFA is the official happiness provider for humanity."

That remains to be seen. The tournament kicks off in the U.S., which hosts the majority of the games, at a time of rising inflation, the war in Iran and the Trump administration's policies regarding immigration.

Political football (soccer)

President Trump has been a big supporter of the World Cup coming to America, repeatedly hosting Infantino at the White House and speaking in glowing terms about the tournament. Infantino has gone to great lengths to strengthen those relations, awarding Trump the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize last year after he was overlooked for the Nobel Prize.

There was also the Tiffany-crafted golden Club World Cup trophy, which sat in the Oval Office after America hosted the tournament last year. In an interview with broadcast DAZN, Trump said he asked FIFA when it would pick up the trophy. He was told: "You can have it forever in the Oval Office. We're making a new one."

Six months have passed since a German soccer federation official said it was time to consider a World Cup boycott because of Trump's actions, which included threats to take control of Greenland. That was even before the United States and Israel launched military attacks on Iran, which has led to a surge in oil prices and destabilization in the Middle East.

It also raised questions about Iran's participation in the World Cup. The team moved its training base from Tuscon, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico, called out visa hassles just a week before it opens play and arrived wearing lapel pins highlighting the victims of a deadly missile strike on an elementary school at the start of the war.

A 'monumental betrayal'

FIFA has come in for fierce criticizm over its ticket pricing strategy for this World Cup, which was already considered an expensive trip.

When tickets went on general sale in January they ranged from $140 to $8,680. While some have since been made available for less, others have risen significantly -- up to $32,970 for the final. Fans have accused the governing body of a "monumental betrayal".

Resale prices are even higher on the secondary market, with FIFA's own resale marketplace in April listing four tickets to the final for just under $2.3 million each. While FIFA does not control prices on the site, it does take a 30% commission from each resale. Parking for games can cost as much as $175 and fans have been stunned by rising train fares, up from $12.90 to $98 in New Jersey, for example.

Infantino has defended ticket prices and said demand was equivalent to "1,000 years of World Cups at once", adding that all 104 matches would be sold out.