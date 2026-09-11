From Thirukkural To Peace, Modi Meeting With Putin Covers Wide Range Of Issues
The Prime Minister also reiterated that dialogue is the way forward to resolve conflicts as the two sides explore deeper economic engagement.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
New Delhi: From the ancient Tamil text Thirukkural to discussions of today's conflict and people-to-people links, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin captured both the warm ties between the two leaders and the energised relationship between India and Russia.
Despite intermittent censure from Washington, India-Russia ties have come into greater focus as Moscow has emerged as one of New Delhi's largest oil suppliers, as the Iran conflict has disrupted energy supply chains. There is an effort to deepen the economic engagement.
The two leaders greeted each other warmly, with Modi presenting a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, an ancient text with multiple layers of meaning that explores a moral code of conduct, ethics and polity among other themes, to Putin, one of Russia's longest-serving leaders, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, which India is hosting from Saturday to Sunday.
Incidentally, this is also not the first connection between Russia and the ancient Tamil text.
Renowned Russian author Leo Tolstoy, in a letter to Tarak Nath Das in 1908, had quoted six couplets from a German translation of the Thirukkural, according to the book Thirukkural Translations In World Languages.
During the meeting, Modi also reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward to resolve conflicts and that India stood ready to help in peace efforts, reiterating his earlier remarks to the Russian leader.
This is the second meeting between the two leaders, who enjoy a good rapport, in two weeks. The leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in August, where Modi had said it is time to move from "endless war to the end of war"
The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in political, economic, defence, energy, space, skill mobility and people-to-people domains, according to a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
"They also shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers," the MEA release added.
The release also noted that the relationship continues "to register significant growth and has shown resilience in the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties."
Modi also accepted an invitation from the Russian President to visit Russia for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit.
Ties between India and Russia have been energised by the oil trade, with the two sides also looking to further expand trade ties.
The two countries enjoy a high level of trust, with Moscow now viewing New Delhi as a critical dimension of its foreign policy to hedge against a growing dependence on China amid deteriorating ties with the West due to the Ukraine war.
Goodwill between the two countries, dating back to the Cold War and the following decades when Russia not only supplied military equipment but also nuclear technology, has endured.
While the defence relationship, the cornerstone of ties, has slowed as India diversified from a near-total dependence on Russia for arms and turned to countries like Israel, the US and France while promoting indigenisation, talks are on for co-production and acquisition of arms
The two sides are discussing the proposed supply of Su-57 fighter jet and upgrades to the BrahMos missile system.
Russia’s share of Indian arms imports dropped from 70 per cent in 2011–15 to 51 per cent in 2016–20 and then to 40 per cent in 2021–25, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an independent international institute.
There have been efforts to facilitate people-to-people links, traditionally steeped in Indian students going to Russia to study medicine, by easing visa restrictions and a labour mobility agreement to ease the entry of Indian workers in sectors like infrastructure in Russia.
Still, the relationship also has structural issues.
Ties between the two countries had gone out of focus for some years, as India's needs as a growing economy, coupled with an expanding requirement for technology, led to closer strategic ties with the US and a range of other countries.
Trade has also performed below potential because of connectivity issues and US and European trade sanctions spooking businesses.
Regulatory issues and non-tariff barriers have made it tough to boost Indian exports of items like medicines and food products.
As a result, the trade deficit has also continued to grow as India buys oil, fertiliser and coal from Russia, with both sides in discussions about addressing the trade deficit and facilitating Russian investments in India.
While the oil trade has energised ties given India's dependence on energy imports, the future of the energy relationship is contingent on how dialogue between the US and Russia moves forward on Ukraine and whether there will be stricter sanctions on Russia if they don't.
Still, there are now signs of engagement between Russia and the US too.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe made a secret, unannounced visit to Moscow on August 25 to warn Russia against attacking NATO countries, according to CNN.
President Donald Trump has also indicated he is ready to host Putin for the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled for December 2026 in the US.
Despite European objections, the US had also invited Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov to G20 finance talks in Asheville, North Carolina, in late August 2026.
If sanctions ease, India can widen engagement with Russia. Otherwise, impediments will remain in Indian efforts to expand trade ties with Russia.
Professor Harsh V. Pant, Vice President, Observer Research Foundation, said oil imports have given fresh momentum to ties.
"But the issue for the India-Russia relationship will remain: what is the long-term strategy here? How are they building the long-term sinews of this relationship? Because in the short term, it may be working," said Pant.
"But now, as we move into a different phase, and as Russia-China ties also grow, questions have risen, and questions will rise about the future of this relationship. So, to make it future-ready, what kind of investments are Indians and Russians willing to make in this relationship will be a big question."