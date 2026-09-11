ETV Bharat / international

From Thirukkural To Peace, Modi Meeting With Putin Covers Wide Range Of Issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a Russian translation of the 'Thirukkural' to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of BRICS Summit 2026, in New Delhi on Friday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: From the ancient Tamil text Thirukkural to discussions of today's conflict and people-to-people links, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin captured both the warm ties between the two leaders and the energised relationship between India and Russia.

Despite intermittent censure from Washington, India-Russia ties have come into greater focus as Moscow has emerged as one of New Delhi's largest oil suppliers, as the Iran conflict has disrupted energy supply chains. There is an effort to deepen the economic engagement.

The two leaders greeted each other warmly, with Modi presenting a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, an ancient text with multiple layers of meaning that explores a moral code of conduct, ethics and polity among other themes, to Putin, one of Russia's longest-serving leaders, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, which India is hosting from Saturday to Sunday.

Incidentally, this is also not the first connection between Russia and the ancient Tamil text.

Renowned Russian author Leo Tolstoy, in a letter to Tarak Nath Das in 1908, had quoted six couplets from a German translation of the Thirukkural, according to the book Thirukkural Translations In World Languages.

During the meeting, Modi also reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward to resolve conflicts and that India stood ready to help in peace efforts, reiterating his earlier remarks to the Russian leader.

This is the second meeting between the two leaders, who enjoy a good rapport, in two weeks. The leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in August, where Modi had said it is time to move from "endless war to the end of war"

The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in political, economic, defence, energy, space, skill mobility and people-to-people domains, according to a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"They also shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers," the MEA release added.

The release also noted that the relationship continues "to register significant growth and has shown resilience in the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties."

Modi also accepted an invitation from the Russian President to visit Russia for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit.

Ties between India and Russia have been energised by the oil trade, with the two sides also looking to further expand trade ties.

The two countries enjoy a high level of trust, with Moscow now viewing New Delhi as a critical dimension of its foreign policy to hedge against a growing dependence on China amid deteriorating ties with the West due to the Ukraine war.

Goodwill between the two countries, dating back to the Cold War and the following decades when Russia not only supplied military equipment but also nuclear technology, has endured.

While the defence relationship, the cornerstone of ties, has slowed as India diversified from a near-total dependence on Russia for arms and turned to countries like Israel, the US and France while promoting indigenisation, talks are on for co-production and acquisition of arms

The two sides are discussing the proposed supply of Su-57 fighter jet and upgrades to the BrahMos missile system.