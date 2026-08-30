ETV Bharat / international

From Terrain To Rain, Rescue Teams Are Facing Many Challenges: Ex-Nepal Govt Adviser

New Delhi: Nepal is battling one of its deadliest disasters, with rescue teams still trying to reach people trapped in tunnels and cut-off areas amid rain, damaged roads and fresh flooding.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Rajan Bhattarai, who is the central secretary of the Communist Party of Nepal (UML), which is currently in opposition in Nepal and foreign affairs adviser to former Nepal prime minister K P Sharma Oli, details the major challenges the country is currently facing.

According to him, around 750 people have died, and nearly 2,500-3,000 remain missing. Also, he estimates that close to 1,00,000-1,10,000 people have been affected due to this disaster.

Bhattarai insists that the disaster has dealt a major blow to Nepal's power infrastructure, with around 800MW of its total 3,500 MW hydropower capacity believed to have been lost. He explains the scale of this crisis, India's support, global challenges, the looming winter power challenge and the urgent need for stronger regional cooperation and early warning systems.

Rajan Bhattarai (ETV Bharat)

ETB: How do you assess the current situation in Nepal? How difficult are the rescue and relief operations at this stage?

Rajan Bhattarai: The situation is still very difficult and complicated. Rescue operations are continuing, but a large number of people are still missing. Many people are also believed to be trapped inside tunnels.

There are around 11-12 hydropower projects in the affected region. Some were operational and others were under construction. A large number of workers and employees were inside the tunnels and many families believe their relatives are still trapped inside there. Rescue teams are working but we have not yet been able to achieve complete success.

Managing the bodies of those who have died also becomes a major challenge because of the large number of casualties and limited space available. In some places, including Chitwan district, the authorities have started burying bodies together even before some of them could be identified.

There is also a shortage of adequate relief material. People who have lost their homes and families desperately need basic support such as food and shelter.

The weather is making the situation even more difficult. It is the rainy season and there was flooding again on Saturday (August 29) night. One of the major highways connecting Kathmandu with other areas has also been severely damaged. All this is making rescue and relief operations more complicated.

ETB: What do we know so far about the number of people who lost their lives, missing or affected? Are foreign tourists, including Indians, also among those currently affected?

Rajan Bhattarai: People from around 23 countries have been affected or are missing. There is a significant number of Indians among them. This is also an important pilgrimage route for people travelling towards Mansarovar. Many Indian tourists and NRIs use this route. Gosankunda is another sacred place visited by a large number of people during the summer, particularly during Raksha Bandhan. So many people were travelling through these areas at the time. Some are believed to have died while others remain missing.

According to the rough estimates we have received so far, the death toll is around 750. Almost 2,500 to 3,000 people are still missing inside Nepal while around 1,00,000 to 1,10,000 people are estimated to have been affected.

ETB: How widespread is the disaster? How far are the affected areas from Kathmandu?

Rajan Bhattarai: The nearest affected area is about 30 km from Kathmandu while the epicentre of the disaster is less than 100 km away. It is difficult at this stage to say exactly what percentage of Nepal’s total land area has been affected. What we can say more clearly is the number of the districts and people affected.

The affected areas extend along the river towards Chitwan. Several districts have been affected, including Reshwar, Nuwakot, Dading, Chitwan, Tanahun and Nawalparasi.

ETB: What are the biggest challenges facing rescue teams on the ground?

Rajan Bhattarai: There are several challenges. The first is the terrain. It is extremely difficult and many roads have been completely damaged. Some districts have become almost inaccessible. We are trying to reconnect these areas by finding alternative road routes. There has been some success. Parts of Reshwar district are now being reached by road.

The second challenge is the continuing rain and further flooding which are hampering rescue operations. The third challenge is our limited rescue capacity. That is why we are receiving support from India, China and other countries. Indian rescue teams have already arrived and Chinese teams also arrived on Saturday. They are focusing particularly on rescuing people believed to be trapped inside tunnels.

Also, in hospitals, we have limited beds so providing timely and adequate treatment is becoming difficult. In the longer term, rehabilitation and reconstruction will be an enormous task. There has been massive damage to property and infrastructure.

ETB: How badly has Nepal’s hydropower sector been affected and can this lead to an electricity shortage?