From Terrain To Rain, Rescue Teams Are Facing Many Challenges: Ex-Nepal Govt Adviser
Rajan Bhattarai says 750 people have died and 2,500-3,000 are missing; 800MW hydropower capacity is believed to have been lost, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Nepal is battling one of its deadliest disasters, with rescue teams still trying to reach people trapped in tunnels and cut-off areas amid rain, damaged roads and fresh flooding.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Rajan Bhattarai, who is the central secretary of the Communist Party of Nepal (UML), which is currently in opposition in Nepal and foreign affairs adviser to former Nepal prime minister K P Sharma Oli, details the major challenges the country is currently facing.
According to him, around 750 people have died, and nearly 2,500-3,000 remain missing. Also, he estimates that close to 1,00,000-1,10,000 people have been affected due to this disaster.
Bhattarai insists that the disaster has dealt a major blow to Nepal's power infrastructure, with around 800MW of its total 3,500 MW hydropower capacity believed to have been lost. He explains the scale of this crisis, India's support, global challenges, the looming winter power challenge and the urgent need for stronger regional cooperation and early warning systems.
ETB: How do you assess the current situation in Nepal? How difficult are the rescue and relief operations at this stage?
Rajan Bhattarai: The situation is still very difficult and complicated. Rescue operations are continuing, but a large number of people are still missing. Many people are also believed to be trapped inside tunnels.
There are around 11-12 hydropower projects in the affected region. Some were operational and others were under construction. A large number of workers and employees were inside the tunnels and many families believe their relatives are still trapped inside there. Rescue teams are working but we have not yet been able to achieve complete success.
Managing the bodies of those who have died also becomes a major challenge because of the large number of casualties and limited space available. In some places, including Chitwan district, the authorities have started burying bodies together even before some of them could be identified.
There is also a shortage of adequate relief material. People who have lost their homes and families desperately need basic support such as food and shelter.
The weather is making the situation even more difficult. It is the rainy season and there was flooding again on Saturday (August 29) night. One of the major highways connecting Kathmandu with other areas has also been severely damaged. All this is making rescue and relief operations more complicated.
ETB: What do we know so far about the number of people who lost their lives, missing or affected? Are foreign tourists, including Indians, also among those currently affected?
Rajan Bhattarai: People from around 23 countries have been affected or are missing. There is a significant number of Indians among them. This is also an important pilgrimage route for people travelling towards Mansarovar. Many Indian tourists and NRIs use this route. Gosankunda is another sacred place visited by a large number of people during the summer, particularly during Raksha Bandhan. So many people were travelling through these areas at the time. Some are believed to have died while others remain missing.
According to the rough estimates we have received so far, the death toll is around 750. Almost 2,500 to 3,000 people are still missing inside Nepal while around 1,00,000 to 1,10,000 people are estimated to have been affected.
ETB: How widespread is the disaster? How far are the affected areas from Kathmandu?
Rajan Bhattarai: The nearest affected area is about 30 km from Kathmandu while the epicentre of the disaster is less than 100 km away. It is difficult at this stage to say exactly what percentage of Nepal’s total land area has been affected. What we can say more clearly is the number of the districts and people affected.
The affected areas extend along the river towards Chitwan. Several districts have been affected, including Reshwar, Nuwakot, Dading, Chitwan, Tanahun and Nawalparasi.
ETB: What are the biggest challenges facing rescue teams on the ground?
Rajan Bhattarai: There are several challenges. The first is the terrain. It is extremely difficult and many roads have been completely damaged. Some districts have become almost inaccessible. We are trying to reconnect these areas by finding alternative road routes. There has been some success. Parts of Reshwar district are now being reached by road.
The second challenge is the continuing rain and further flooding which are hampering rescue operations. The third challenge is our limited rescue capacity. That is why we are receiving support from India, China and other countries. Indian rescue teams have already arrived and Chinese teams also arrived on Saturday. They are focusing particularly on rescuing people believed to be trapped inside tunnels.
Also, in hospitals, we have limited beds so providing timely and adequate treatment is becoming difficult. In the longer term, rehabilitation and reconstruction will be an enormous task. There has been massive damage to property and infrastructure.
ETB: How badly has Nepal’s hydropower sector been affected and can this lead to an electricity shortage?
Rajan Bhattarai: During the summer, Nepal normally has surplus electricity production so we should be able to manage for now. But winter will be much more difficult. We are likely to face a shortage of power in the coming winter.
Nepal usually faces a power deficit during winter and imports electricity from India. During summer, when we have surplus, we supply electricity to India. There is already power trade cooperation. Between the two countries and perhaps this winter Nepal may need to import more electricity from India than last year.
We still do not know the full scale of the damage to the hydropower projects. A proper assessment has not yet been completed. We do not know whether some projects can simply be repaired or whether they will have to be reconstructed entirely.
So far, around 800 MW of hydropower capacity, both private and government-owned, is believed to have been lost, which is close to 20-25 per cent of total power capacity.
ETB: India and other neighbouring countries are helping Nepal. What kind of support has India provided so far and what more is required?
Rajan Bhattarai: India is a very close neighbour and whenever Nepal has faced difficult times, India has provided generous support. We saw that after the 2025 earthquake, during reconstruction and also during the COVID pandemic.
This time as well, India was among the first countries to respond. We are thankful to the Government of India and the people of India. When you are in difficulty, you naturally look towards your next-door neighbour. Nepal is in a very difficult situation now. India has been providing what is needed, including rescue teams, technology, relief material and medical support.
Connectivity is a major problem here as of now. Around one and a half dozen motorable bridges have been destroyed, cutting off movement between several areas. We urgently need Bailey bridges to restore connectivity and bring some normalcy back to the affected regions. I understand that India is providing a large number of Bailey Bridges.
ETB: Some experts say disasters of this nature should have been anticipated. Were there any warnings before this event and what do we know about its possible causes?
Rajan Bhattarai: From what I have heard from experts working in this area, what happened this time appears to be different. It was not only an avalanche of snow coming down but large rocks also came down along with the snow.
The question is why such huge rocks separated and fell along with the snow. Experts are still trying to understand what exactly happened and why it could not be predicted.
We knew there were glacier lakes in the region and that there was a possibility of glacier lake outbursts or overflowing lakes causing floods and damage. There had been some studies regarding that risk.
But what happened this time was different because huge rocks came down together with the snow. The impact was so strong that some geological institutions detected seismic movement. But it was not actually an earthquake; it was the impact of the rocks and snow falling.
Whether this could become a regular phenomenon or whether it was an unusual event is something nobody can say at this stage. Further study is required.
ETB: Does this disaster also underline the growing impact of climate change on the Himalayan region? What should countries in the region do now?
Rajan Bhattarai: There is obviously an impact from global warming and climate change in the Himalayan region. A lot of attention has been given to coastal regions and rising sea levels because of global warming. But we have been saying for the past 15-20 years that greater attention also needs to be given to the Himalayan region. It has now become a serious issue.
There are two or three things we need to do. First, there has to be much better cooperation to conduct further studies and understand what is happening. Second, we need better early warning systems.
Nepal, India and China should work together along with other countries of the Hindukush region, including Myanmar, Bhutan, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
There may be differences between countries on strategic or security issues but when it comes to a common threat like this, we have to come together, set aside those differences and work jointly. That is what the situation demands.
ETB: What are the major challenges Nepal will face once the immediate rescue operations are over?
Rajan Bhattarai: There will be many post-disaster challenges. There could be health hazards. A large number of people may become unemployed. Many people have lost their homes, property and their entire life savings.
These are problems we will have to deal with in the coming period. We have to remain strong and start rebuilding from where we are today.
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