ETV Bharat / international

From Siddipet To The House Of Lords, Uday Nagaraju's Journey Into British History

Uday Nagaraju took the oath on the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita. ( Eenadu )

Hyderabad: Uday Nagaraju, a native of Shanigaram village in Koheda mandal of Siddipet district, was sworn in as a life peer in the House of Lords, the House of the British Parliament. The ceremony took place on Wednesday, following long-standing British traditions.

Clad in a dark red ceremonial gown, Uday Nagaraju took the oath on the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita.

Uday Nagaraju moved to the United Kingdom nearly 25 years ago and has since built a distinguished career spanning public policy, leadership development and emerging technologies.

He is the founder of the Mahatma Gandhi Future Leaders Programme, an initiative aimed at nurturing moral leadership, social justice and Gandhian values among young people. Through this programme, he has been actively engaging with youth from diverse backgrounds, encouraging ethical leadership and inclusive governance.

Nagaraju also founded 'AI Policy Labs', a company focused on artificial intelligence and global governance. Through this platform, he has been contributing to discussions on how AI can be shaped responsibly to serve society, while balancing innovation with ethical and democratic principles.