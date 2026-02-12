From Siddipet To The House Of Lords, Uday Nagaraju's Journey Into British History
On the recommendation of British PM Keir Starmer, King Charles III nominated him as a member of the House of Lords.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Uday Nagaraju, a native of Shanigaram village in Koheda mandal of Siddipet district, was sworn in as a life peer in the House of Lords, the House of the British Parliament. The ceremony took place on Wednesday, following long-standing British traditions.
Clad in a dark red ceremonial gown, Uday Nagaraju took the oath on the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita.
Uday Nagaraju moved to the United Kingdom nearly 25 years ago and has since built a distinguished career spanning public policy, leadership development and emerging technologies.
He is the founder of the Mahatma Gandhi Future Leaders Programme, an initiative aimed at nurturing moral leadership, social justice and Gandhian values among young people. Through this programme, he has been actively engaging with youth from diverse backgrounds, encouraging ethical leadership and inclusive governance.
Nagaraju also founded 'AI Policy Labs', a company focused on artificial intelligence and global governance. Through this platform, he has been contributing to discussions on how AI can be shaped responsibly to serve society, while balancing innovation with ethical and democratic principles.
His political journey in the UK has also been noteworthy. Two years ago, Uday Nagaraju contested the parliamentary elections from the North Bedfordshire constituency as a Labour Party candidate. Though he narrowly missed victory and finished second, his efforts and public service drew significant recognition across political circles.
In acknowledgment of his contributions, and on the recommendation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, King Charles III nominated him as a member of the House of Lords. Following this honour, he will now be formally known as 'Lord Nagaraju of Bloomsbury'.
The choice of 'Bloomsbury' holds special significance in his life. University College London, located in the Bloomsbury area, is where Nagaraju pursued his higher education. He completed his master’s degree in public administration at this prestigious institution, which also has a historic association with Mahatma Gandhi, who studied there during his time in London.
Also Read
India-UK FTA Offers Strategic Benefits For Rules-Based Trade, British Peers Conclude