From Pragmatic Moderate To Hardliner, Ali Larijani Changes Tone With Change In Iran's Leadership
Larijani is at the heart of the establishment as the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, a position more powerful than a cabinet minister.
Hyderabad: Ali Larijani, a prominent figure in Iranian politics, has stepped into central role within the regime after the killing of leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei.
Larijani hails from one of Iran's most famous political families. A former parliamentary speaker and senior policy adviser, he was appointed to advise Khamenei on strategy in nuclear talks with the Trump administration.
In January, the US imposed additional sanctions against Iranian officials, including Larijani, who were accused of repressing nationwide protests challenging Iran’s theocratic government. The US Treasury Department accused him of being one of the first officials to call for violence against Iranian protesters.
Larijani now sits at the heart of the establishment as the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC). In Iran, the Secretary of the SNSC frequently holds more influence than a cabinet minister, serving as the key link between the military (IRGC) and the civilian administration.
This man who marketed himself as a pragmatic moderate and was once a symbol of the regime’s compromises with the West, has changed his voice with statements like, "We won't let go of Trump, he must pay the price".
Larijani's influence can be gauged from the fact that recently The New York Times reported that he had effectively become the most powerful executive figure in the Islamic Republic, managing domestic dissent and coordinating with allies like Russia.
What elevated Larijani to an all-powerful position on February 28 was his calculated use of power vacuum and constitutional ambiguities that followed the Khamenei's death.
Referring to Article 111 of the Constitution, he outlined the responsibilities of the 'Temporary Leadership Council' and positioned himself as the main executor of the transition. In practice, however, his authority appears to extend beyond the written law. By invoking Articles 176 and 79, he has become the central force in national decision-making, empowered to mobilize all state resources to address both internal and external threats.
Before the recent war, Larijani was a defender of agreements with the West. He had once said, “the Iranian Leader has never been an enemy of the West”. He was the chief nuclear negotiator in the mid-2000s and supported the JCPOA (Nuclear Deal) during his 12-year tenure as Speaker of Parliament, where he was known as a pragmatist.
However, after the 12-Day War, his tone shifted. He adopted a “Diplomacy under Threat” strategy. By the winter of 2026, his activity had peaked in the Moscow-Doha-Muscat triangle.
His sudden trip to the Kremlin on January 30 to meet Vladimir Putin suggested a strategic consultation for a 'security umbrella'. On February 11, he met Hamas leaders in Qatar and the Houthis’ (Ansar Allah) spokesperson in Oman. Since the war began, Larijani has moved toward aggressive rhetoric.
Larijani has positioned himself as a key figure in shaping the country’s broader strategic direction. His most immediate objective has been to influence the selection of the new Leader. Although reports suggest he initially opposed Mojtaba Khamenei’s ascent, he was the first senior official to address the local media after the appointment was finalized.
In a post on X (in persian), he wrote, "Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei has been nurtured in the Leadership Seminary. Inshallah, his presence will be a source of goodness and blessings. With the teachings he has learned from his esteemed father, he can guide the country. Our wish is that during the leadership of Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran will be placed on the path of development".
Larijani, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, on monday, claimed that Iranian forces had captured some American soldiers during the ongoing hostilities. He also accused the United States and Israel of attempting to destabilise and break apart the Islamic Republic.
