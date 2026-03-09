ETV Bharat / international

From Pragmatic Moderate To Hardliner, Ali Larijani Changes Tone With Change In Iran's Leadership

Hyderabad: Ali Larijani, a prominent figure in Iranian politics, has stepped into central role within the regime after the killing of leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei.

Larijani hails from one of Iran's most famous political families. A former parliamentary speaker and senior policy adviser, he was appointed to advise Khamenei on strategy in nuclear talks with the Trump administration.

In January, the US imposed additional sanctions against Iranian officials, including Larijani, who were accused of repressing nationwide protests challenging Iran’s theocratic government. The US Treasury Department accused him of being one of the first officials to call for violence against Iranian protesters.

Larijani now sits at the heart of the establishment as the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC). In Iran, the Secretary of the SNSC frequently holds more influence than a cabinet minister, serving as the key link between the military (IRGC) and the civilian administration.

This man who marketed himself as a pragmatic moderate and was once a symbol of the regime’s compromises with the West, has changed his voice with statements like, "We won't let go of Trump, he must pay the price".

Larijani's influence can be gauged from the fact that recently The New York Times reported that he had effectively become the most powerful executive figure in the Islamic Republic, managing domestic dissent and coordinating with allies like Russia.

What elevated Larijani to an all-powerful position on February 28 was his calculated use of power vacuum and constitutional ambiguities that followed the Khamenei's death.